‘We’ll have to go to York now’ - La Trinidad earns spot in valuable Clipper Handicap after success in feature race

La Trinidad has booked himself a spot in York’s £150,000 Clipper Handicap later this month after his last-gasp win.

The Roger Fell and Sean Murray-trained seven-year-old ran down James McHenry in the final strides of the William Hill Summer Cup Handicap to record his seventh victory.

Having finished ninth in last year’s running of the valuable handicap, connections are keen to head back to the race that directly precedes the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks.

“We’ll have to go to York now,” said joint-trainer Fell. “The ideal situation was to run well here and then go to York for the Clipper Handicap. We’ve won £13,000 for today which is great, though £77,000 for the Clipper would be a lot better, wouldn’t it?”

The son of Bated Breath has been in fine form this season, having won two of his five runs since his winter break.

Jonny Peate returned to partner him for the first time in four runs and Fell believed the jockey was instrumental in the victory. He said: “I thought when he came around the bend he was cruising, but I was hoping that Jonny didn’t use his whip too soon.

“He waited and he gave him a really good ride. He used to ride him out all the time at home anyway, so he knows him well.”

O’Meara treble

David O’Meara had a day to remember at the North Yorkshire track as he landed an 18-1 treble. All ridden by Daniel Tudhope, and Cerulean Bay justified favouritism while Alligator Alley returned to the winners’ enclosure for the first time since August 2023.

