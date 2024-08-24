Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 RedcarHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 RedcarHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
16:05 Curragh

'We were very happy with that' - Aidan O'Brien upbeat despite workmanlike Debutante win for 1-16 Bedtime Story

Bedtime Story just gets the better of her stablemate Exactly at the Curragh
Bedtime Story just gets the better of her stablemate Exactly at the CurraghCredit: CAROLINE NORRIS
Play5 ran
16:05 CurraghFlat Turf, Group 2
Distance: 7fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Bedtime Story
    fav1/16
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Exactly
    17/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Barnavara
    14/1

Aidan O'Brien made it a record-extending 14th success in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes, although it was not a formality for 1-16 favourite Bedtime Story, who remains favourite for the 1,000 Guineas but drifted to a best-priced 5-1 with William Hill.

The brilliant Chesham Stakes winner, last seen when comfortably beating stablemate Exactly in the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown the previous month, was put far more to the pin of her collar by the same rival on this occasion. 

Wayne Lordan set a decent gallop on Exactly with Ryan Moore tracking her, but when the former got a bit extra from his mount, it looked an effort for Bedtime Story to close. She came under uncharacteristic pressure inside the last furlong but gradually wore down her stable companion close home. 

The fact she eventually did, to score by half a length with Moore having to ask her a serious question, displayed her ability to get the job done on a slight off day. The improving Exactly ran the race of her life in second ahead of Barnavara a neck behind in third. 

Frowns might have been expected, but Moore was all smiles coming in and O'Brien was his usual upbeat self. 

He said: "We were very happy with that. We didn't want to get her to do too much and empty her out before the Moyglare, but we also wanted to get her to race a bit late in the day so we couldn't be happier really."

He added: "The Moyglare will be her next target. She will stay well too. The second filly wants a mile and is improving."

Read these next:

'It' an amazing race to win' - Magical Zoe lands massive Ebor touch for jumps wizard Henry de Bromhead   

33-1 Breege causes major shock in City of York as John Gosden explains odds-on Audience's underperformance     

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
16:05 CurraghPlay
Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Bedtime Story
    fav1/16
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Exactly
    17/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Barnavara
    14/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers