'We were very happy with that' - Aidan O'Brien upbeat despite workmanlike Debutante win for 1-16 Bedtime Story

Aidan O'Brien made it a record-extending 14th success in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes, although it was not a formality for 1-16 favourite Bedtime Story, who remains favourite for the 1,000 Guineas but drifted to a best-priced 5-1 with William Hill.

The brilliant Chesham Stakes winner, last seen when comfortably beating stablemate Exactly in the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown the previous month, was put far more to the pin of her collar by the same rival on this occasion.

Wayne Lordan set a decent gallop on Exactly with Ryan Moore tracking her, but when the former got a bit extra from his mount, it looked an effort for Bedtime Story to close. She came under uncharacteristic pressure inside the last furlong but gradually wore down her stable companion close home.

The fact she eventually did, to score by half a length with Moore having to ask her a serious question, displayed her ability to get the job done on a slight off day. The improving Exactly ran the race of her life in second ahead of Barnavara a neck behind in third.

Frowns might have been expected, but Moore was all smiles coming in and O'Brien was his usual upbeat self.

He said: "We were very happy with that. We didn't want to get her to do too much and empty her out before the Moyglare, but we also wanted to get her to race a bit late in the day so we couldn't be happier really."

He added: "The Moyglare will be her next target. She will stay well too. The second filly wants a mile and is improving."

