'It all fell into place' - Magical Zoe lands massive Ebor touch for jumps wizard Henry de Bromhead

Be afraid, be very afraid. If Henry de Bromhead is going to start taking Flat racing seriously, all the other trainers had better watch out.

Bookmakers will certainly be taking cover after he landed a huge touch in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap with Magical Zoe.

The mare had run only three times on the Flat previously and was a 33-1 shot with the sponsors when the weights were published.

She had been backed into 16-1 by the start of the month and was a best-priced 10-1 overnight before sheer weight of cash forced her into 11-2 favourite at the off.

Yet even that price looked generous as she travelled strongly throughout under Billy Lee, who sent her to the front well over a furlong out to score by a comfortable two and three-quarter lengths.

Of course, if you can win the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National within a few weeks, as De Bromhead did three years ago, a £500,000 handicap might seem a straightforward assignment.

But the trainer, who won the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood with Term Of Endearment three weeks ago, was delighted to land the Ebor.

"This is brilliant," he said. "It's a race you grow up watching, I probably never dreamt I could win it. It's incredible, an amazing race to win. I love training good horses. I love training winners! To come to a big meeting like this and have a winner is brilliant."

De Bromhead has been quick to learn how Flat handicaps work and said: "We had to have our three runs by July 20 but it all fell into place – with good horses, it's a fraction easier.

"We gave her one run on the Flat in April then we gave her a break. On class she won at Down Royal, then we went to Fairyhouse and she ran really well but we felt she could improve again and thankfully she has. The team at home have done a brilliant job."

Paddy Bryceland, who owns the winner with brother Scott, revealed the plan to aim Magical Zoe at the Ebor was hatched after she finished fourth in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham.

He said: "All credit to Adrian Heskin, who's our retained rider and said 'I'm doing myself out of a job here but you want to get her on the Flat, she's absolutely made for it, they don't go quick enough for her over jumps'.

"She's late to the game but the quicker the pace, the better it is for her. What a ride by Billy Lee, to be drawn one and win the Ebor is pretty spectacular."

Lee was keener to pay tribute to his partner's class and said: "The race was nice and smooth and she travelled well. Around the bend she came on the bridle and I was able to angle my way out off the fence and take the luck out of it.

"I rode her as though she was the best horse in the race – and she duly was. She came there going well enough, even though I was rowing away I thought I hadn't gone for everything and she picked up well. She probably has a touch of class."

Adrian Keatley, who had Symbol Of Strength finish third in Friday's Gimcrack Stakes, was delighted to go close again with runner-up Kihavah.

"He's a great horse and does brilliant things for our yard," the trainer said. "Hopefully he's around for a long time. He ran a blinder.

"The winner won well though, and we ran a brilliant race and are delighted. The mile and six stretches his stamina and that's as far as he wants to be going."

Fellow 25-1 shot Oneforthegutter was third for Ian Williams, who said: "I never expected him to get in off his mark but he has run a huge race.

"It was a huge performance and a little bit better than what we were expecting. Class as much as anything beat him today."

De Bromhead knows better than anyone how to deploy a class animal and it may be that not even Australia is safe.

"We have a win and you're in for the Melbourne Cup so we'll have to start thinking about that," he warned.

