33-1 Breege causes major shock in City of York Stakes as John Gosden explains odds-on Audience's underperformance

Lockinge winner Audience had looked a tough act to conquer, but 33-1 chance Breege did just that to run out a surprise winner of the City of York Stakes .

The £500,000 Group 2 had lost some of its star power with two-time winner Kinross a non-runner, while Lake Forest was another major absentee after getting upset in the stalls and being withdrawn at the start.

Audience took it up in the straight under Robert Havlin, but he failed to kick on and it was Breege who capitalised under Colin Keane.

John Quinn, who trains with son Sean, said: “This filly has got a very good pedigree, her mother is a half-sister to the best two-year-old we trained, The Wow Signal.

“This filly has always shown a little bit of class. Before she won a Group race [at Epsom] she’d been placed in five Group and Listed races.

“We worked her last Monday, we had her in the Celebration Mile and this. I rang Andrew Black [owner] and said, ‘I’m not saying she’ll win, but I’ve never seen her work as well’. The money York put up, which we’re very grateful for, is immense.

“He said we should go to York and I’m delighted we did.”

Vafortino picked up best of the rest to finish a length-and-a-half behind in second, with Shouldvebeenaring third in front of a fading Audience.

Keane said: "It’s a little bit of a surprise. She had good form and she’s been running well in these races. Talking to John and Sean beforehand, I was just riding for as much prize-money as I could get. It’s brilliant."

Audience (blue cap): got banged up in the stalls pre-race Credit: Edward Whitaker

Audience was situated next to the withdrawn Lake Forest in the stalls, and joint-trainer John Gosden reported the incident to have had an impact.

He said: "He got upset in the stalls and he struck the front of the stalls a couple of times when the other one reared up. Rab said he wasn't himself after that, he wouldn't let down at all."

