Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:35 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:35 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:00 York

33-1 Breege causes major shock in City of York Stakes as John Gosden explains odds-on Audience's underperformance

Breege: a shock winner of the City of York Stakes
Breege: a shock winner of the City of York StakesCredit: Grossick Racing
Play6 ran
15:00 YorkFlat Turf, Group 2
Distance: 7fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Breege
    33/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Vafortino
    22/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Shouldvebeenaring
    17/2

Lockinge winner Audience had looked a tough act to conquer, but 33-1 chance Breege did just that to run out a surprise winner of the City of York Stakes.

The £500,000 Group 2 had lost some of its star power with two-time winner Kinross a non-runner, while Lake Forest was another major absentee after getting upset in the stalls and being withdrawn at the start.

Audience took it up in the straight under Robert Havlin, but he failed to kick on and it was Breege who capitalised under Colin Keane.

John Quinn, who trains with son Sean, said: “This filly has got a very good pedigree, her mother is a half-sister to the best two-year-old we trained, The Wow Signal. 

“This filly has always shown a little bit of class. Before she won a Group race [at Epsom] she’d been placed in five Group and Listed races.

“We worked her last Monday, we had her in the Celebration Mile and this. I rang Andrew Black [owner] and said, ‘I’m not saying she’ll win, but I’ve never seen her work as well’. The money York put up, which we’re very grateful for, is immense.

“He said we should go to York and I’m delighted we did.”

Vafortino picked up best of the rest to finish a length-and-a-half behind in second, with Shouldvebeenaring third in front of a fading Audience.

Keane said: "It’s a little bit of a surprise. She had good form and she’s been running well in these races. Talking to John and Sean beforehand, I was just riding for as much prize-money as I could get. It’s brilliant."

Breege (white cap): a shock winner of the City of York
Audience (blue cap): got banged up in the stalls pre-raceCredit: Edward Whitaker

Audience was situated next to the withdrawn Lake Forest in the stalls, and joint-trainer John Gosden reported the incident to have had an impact.

He said: "He got upset in the stalls and he struck the front of the stalls a couple of times when the other one reared up. Rab said he wasn't himself after that, he wouldn't let down at all." 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Deputy news editor

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
15:00 YorkPlay
Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (Group 2)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Breege
    33/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Vafortino
    22/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Shouldvebeenaring
    17/2
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers