'We thought he was a £100,000 horse' - Hamiltons delighted as recent Cheltenham purchase wins

Owner Ian Hamilton believes he got more than he bargained for when purchasing Dare To Shout, who got off the mark at the second attempt under rules in the 2m novice hurdle.

The six-year-old, who was bought for £50,000 by Hamilton at the Cheltenham sales in December and is trained by his wife Ann, beat favourite Richhill by eight and a half lengths.

Hamilton said on Racing TV: “We went to Cheltenham and couldn’t believe we got him. We thought he was a £100,000 horse, but he cost £50,000 and we’ve spent some of last year’s prize-money.

“I think he’s good value and he’ll jump a fence one day — he’s a nice little horse.”

Hamilton believes Dare To Shout showed plenty of improvement from his first start when second at Newcastle last month.

He said: “Everyone said he didn’t jump well at Newcastle but I thought he did all right. It was his first time on a racecourse and he was more professional today.

“He did the job well and has won a point-to-point so he’s already jumped fences.”

Drama delivers again

The Donald McCain-trained Minella Drama continued his consistent form when landing the feature three-runner 2m5½f handicap chase.

Minella Drama, owned by Green Day Racing, recorded a seventh win from 16 starts, finishing four and a half lengths clear of Doyen Breed under champion jockey Brian Hughes.

Worthwhile journey

Grade 2 winner Secret Investor gained back-to-back hunter chase victories for Paul Nicholls in the 2m7½f event and was partnered by Charlie Sprake.

