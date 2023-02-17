Tom Scudamore announces shock retirement following fall on Thursday

Tom Scudamore has announced his retirement as a jockey with immediate effect on Friday following a 25-year career in the saddle.

The 40-year-old rider was due to ride four runners on Saturday but made the decision after being unseated at Leicester on Thursday from Ya Know Yaseff, who was trained by Scudamore's long-term ally David Pipe.

Scudamore claimed 1,511 winners during his career which included seven top-level victories and recent Graded success with Rock My Way on Trials day at Cheltenham.

He took over as stable jockey for Pipe in 2007 but his biggest success came in partnership with Colin Tizzard, who he teamed up with to claim five Grade 1 victories on Thistlecrack including the 2016 King George.

Scudamore also enjoyed major victories at the Cheltenham Festival, with Dynaste and Western Warhorse both striking at the top level at the 2014 meeting before he landed the Champion Bumper the following year with Moon Racer, a season in which he enjoyed his career-best tally of 150 winners.

His last of ten festival wins came in 2017 with Un Temps Pour Tout, who claimed back-to-back victories in the Ultima to secure Scudamore a joint-record fourth success in the handicap chase.

