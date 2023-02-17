'It will be strange without him' - David Pipe leads tributes to Tom Scudamore

David Pipe paid tribute to his stable jockey and "ultimate professional" Tom Scudamore following the jockey's retirement on Friday.

Scudamore, 40, called an end to his career after being unseated at Leicester on Thursday in a move that came as a shock to the Devon-based trainer, who has used Scudamore as his stable jockey for 16 years.

The pair combined for more than 700 winners together, including a breakthrough Grade 1 success with Lough Derg in the 2007 Long Walk Hurdle. Scudamore also rode 80 winners for Pipe's father Martin.

“It came as a shock," Pipe said on Friday. "Tom came to see us last night and obviously there are only so many knocks a jockey can take.

"He's had an amazing career and we've enjoyed some great winners together, and gone through some tough times as well. His father [Peter] and my father had wonderful times together, and Tom and I have enjoyed a great partnership too. He's ridden for me all my career. It will be strange without him. He has been the ultimate professional – both in and out of the saddle."

The pair celebrated a strong friendship and eight Grade 1 victories, including a memorable three winners at the 2014 Cheltenham Festival. A year later, Scudamore teamed up with his brother Michael for success in the Grand Annual with Next Sensation, a memorable highlight in the jockey's 25-year career.

Tom Scudamore celebrates on Next Sensation after winning the 2015 Grand Annual Credit: Alex Livesey

"That win meant a lot of both of us," Michael Scudamore said. "To be able to work together and win a big race like that at the festival was very special. The fact we went to school only ten minutes down the road and grew up only half an hour away from the track made it an unforgettable day.

"Tom has been a big part of everything we've done here from the start and while it's sad to see him retire I'm glad he's able to do it on his terms. He seemed very happy with everything he's achieved and quite rightly so."

The brothers' Grand Annual triumph was also a great source of pride to their father and former jockey Peter, who made a similar surprise retirement announcement of his own in 1993.

"Next Sensation's win at Cheltenham was special because the Grand Annual meant so much to our family," the eight-time champion said. "My dad won it and trained the winner, I won it and then Tom and Michael combined to win it. There's nothing better than days like that.

"To see him riding for Martin and David Pipe was very special. He always had a smile on his face and I think that's what endeared him to people, you could tell he loved what he did. He's had a brilliant career and I'm immensely proud of the way he packed up. He said to me yesterday, 'Dad, I've had a bang on the head and I don't want to do it anymore.' I really admire that. Once you've done it for as long as him you realise you're very privileged, and now he's got the responsibility to keep going and not end up down the pub."

Former weighing room colleague Noel Fehily also praised Scudamore's decision to quit the saddle after becoming the tenth most successful jump jockey of all time.

"I sat next to Tom in the weighing room for near enough 20 years and he was a great bloke and a great jockey," Fehily said.

"It's great to see him going out on his own terms, not many jockeys get to end their careers that way. It's good he's realised he's happy to make that decision. He's been a wonderful jockey and had a wonderful career – he's just a wonderful person really."

Scudamore's final Grade 1 success came in the 2021 Finale Juvenile Hurdle on the ill-fated Adagio but he rode for a number of trainers including Nicky Henderson, who commended the jockey's attitude.

Henderson said: "He is, without doubt, one of the nicest, most genuine guys you can come across. He rode a handful of times for me and I remember on a couple of occasions somebody getting hurt, so you'd go into the weighing room to see who was available. If you looked at that list and Tom Scu was available, I'd tell the guys to nab him. I thought he was a lovely rider, along with being the most decent chap."

