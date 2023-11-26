'We might have some fun with her now' - Don't Rightly Know cruises to success on first start in almost two years

Trainer Polly Gundry was relieved to reward Don't Rightly Know’s owner-breeder Julian Selby after she cruised to success in the 2m7f mares' novice hurdle on her first start in almost two years.

The eight-year-old, who was making her first start in 709 days, powered to a 16-length victory and her trainer is hopeful of more success to come.

Gundry said: "I’m really delighted and so grateful to her owner-breeder Julian Selby, who has kept the faith. We’ve always thought she was a nice horse and she’s one for the future for breeding as well as racing.

"Hopefully she’ll run in more races, but she’s been a bit fragile until now. She might have grown up a bit and she’s been given plenty of time, so we might be able to have some fun with her and the owners now."

Don't Rightly Know had been entered to run at Hereford last season, but Gundry opted against doing so due to unsuitable ground.

She said: "I didn’t like the ground and then it started to dry up so Julian decided it was best to turn her out. His patience has paid off and thank the lord.

"She’s a proper strapping chaser type and she can now go and run on softer ground than this – she doesn’t want to be far from good to soft by any means.

"She seems to be in one piece and we’d be looking forward to going for another mares’ novice hurdle of this sort of ilk."

