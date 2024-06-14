'We have to go for a black type race now' - Jamie Insole eyeing up brighter things for 50-1 Sandown winner Dividend

Joint-trainer Jamie Insole will target a step up in class for Dividend after he caused a shock 50-1 success in the 7f maiden.

The Kodiac juvenile was making his second start for the yard and finished two lengths clear of Moon Sniper, who was also sent off at 50-1 for William Muir and Chris Grassick.

Dividend beat 11 rivals, including horses owned by Godolphin, Juddmonte and Wathnan Racing, and winning jockey Rossa Ryan told Insole an ambitious tilt should come next.

Speaking to Racing TV, Insole said: "Rossa thought he was still green and he didn’t do a lot in front, but he said we have to go for a black type race now. I think he’ll only get better as the season goes on. When you looked at the card this morning with Juddmonte and Qatar, you have these massive super powers with massive trainers.

"I always thought he was a nice horse, that’s why we came to Sandown – we thought the track would suit him down to the ground. To now see him prove it on the track what I’ve seen at home is very gratifying."

Double Chasing

Tom Marquand registered a double, headlined by 14-1 shot Chasing Aphrodite scoring in the feature 1m2f handicap for Harry Eustace.

The jockey then completed the latter of his two victories when partnering the William Haggas-trained Sunfall to a second win in four starts in the 7f handicap.

Up and running

Richard Hannon struck with another juvenile in the opening 5f novice as Siegen defeated 7-4 favourite Rajeteriat by two lengths.

