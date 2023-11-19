Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:04 Fontwell

'We have to be very proud of that' - Tommie Beau continues to progress after landing Southern National

Tommie Beau: made it three regional National wins for his connections
Tommie Beau: made it three regional National wins for his connectionsCredit: John Grossick
Play5 ran
14:04 Fontwell3m 3½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 3m 3½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Tommie Beau
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Max Dynamo
    6/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Movethechains
    11/2

Joint-owner Simon Prout was once again singing from the winner's enclosure after Tommie Beau landed the Southern National.

The Seamus Mullins-trained eight-year-old finished a length and three-quarters clear of Max Dynamo to secure a third regional National after winning the Durham version last month and the Norfolk event in May 2022.

Simon, who owns the horse alongside his wife Christine, was in buoyant mood following the race. Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, he said: "Every challenge we seem to give him he seems to respond to and in the end he’s won quite cosily. We’ve won over three and a half miles on atrocious ground and we have to be very proud of that."

Mullins has saddled Tommie Beau to 11 wins in 31 career starts and was full of praise following his second successive victory.

He added: "We trainers can often overcomplicate things and worry about the ground, but this horse just keeps giving. He’s done that ever since the day he landed at the yard and he’s given Simon and Christine a wonderful time over the last two years.

"We love buying these chasing types and this fella has been a wonderful advert for what we do and what we do best."

Promising victory

Classic Lord continued his progress for trainer Tim Vaughan when running out an impressive winner of the opening 2m1½f novice hurdle. The five-year-old was making his third start for the yard since joining from Henry de Bromhead in September and pulled 14 lengths clear of Intimate in second.

Read these next:

Dominant Jonbon in a different league to Shloer Chase rivals as he thrashes Edwardstone 

An undertaker during the week, a Cheltenham winner on Sunday - trainer on the up unearths Supreme contender 

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours 

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 19 November 2023inReports

Last updated 15:59, 19 November 2023

icon
14:04 FontwellPlay
BetGoodwin Southern National Handicap Chase5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Tommie Beau
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Max Dynamo
    6/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Movethechains
    11/2
more inReports
more inReports