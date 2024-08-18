'We do like him' - Powerful Glory sets up Mill Reef date with striking debut for in-form Richard Fahey

Richard Fahey heads into the Ebor Festival in top form and followed his one-two in Saturday's Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon by introducing a potentially smart two-year-old before winning the feature 6f Listed race.

Powerful Glory cost £190,000 at the Goffs UK breeze-up sale in April, was into 10-11 favouritism for the 6f newcomers' race and bounded home a five-and-a-half-length winner under Oisin Orr in the colours of Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum.

"We do like him," his trainer said. "He was my favourite breeze horse this year and I'm just delighted Sheikh Rashid bought him. You're a bit nervous when you've got a nice one and I thought they weren't quick enough to lead him. That was grand."

Explaining the decision to wait until August for his debut, Fahey said: "He's a big, scopey lad. We gave him a little flick to see if we thought Ascot would be for him but he was still on the leg, he's still weak.

"Fair dos to Sheikh Rashid, he said do whatever you want with him and I said I'd give him a bit of time. He's in the Mill Reef Stakes and that's his target."

Marine Wave underlined the yard's good health when landing a first Listed success in the EBF Sky Bet Sunday Series Flying Fillies' Stakes.

"I'm delighted for the filly as she tries very hard," Fahey said. "She loves fast ground. I told Sheikh Rashid if he kept her in training she'd win a Listed race so it's great she's done that, and she does deserve it."

Months of planning paid off as Jim Goldie landed the £100,000 Sky Bet Sunday Series bonus with Letsbefrank – but he was made to sweat.

It was only in the very final strides that Paul Mulrennan got the odds-on favourite past Billy Loughnane on Tenerife Sunshine in the 2m1f handicap and to become the first horse to trigger the payout with a third series success.

"He's getting very lethargic in his races and he was never on the bridle," Mulrennan said. "He's tough and game, but the Johnston horse got a soft lead and you know they'll always keep going. But this horse keeps digging, he's tough.

"I'm lucky I'm the one pointing him, but this has been the plan for Jim and his team since the winter. He's had all the races mapped out, credit to him. To win one race is hard but to win three takes some doing."

A delighted Goldie said: "It was a cool ride, we planned to stalk and get up on the line but Billy's a talented jockey and kept pulling out a bit more."

Racing TV presenter Chris Dixon had to comment on his own winner as Zozimus carried the Horse Watchers colours to a ready success in the mile handicap.

The syndicate organiser allowed himself no more than a punch of the air when victory was assured inside the final furlong. He said: "It's happened a few times and you just have to do your job.

"Sometimes it's difficult but actually it's harder when they run terribly because you're trying to get your head round what's happened."

