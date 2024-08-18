Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
13:33 Deauville

Arc hope Mqse De Sevigne eased for Longchamp despite racking up third Group 1 win on the trot in Prix Romanet

Alexis Pouchin salutes success in the Prix Rothschild as Mqse De Sevigne defeats Excellent Truth
Mqse De Sevigne: Arc hopeful maintains unbeaten runCredit: Â© APRH / QUENTIN BERTRAND
Play5 ran
13:33 DeauvilleFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1m 2fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Mqse De Sevigne
    fav1/5
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1American Sonja
    53/10
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Maxux
    11/1

Mqse De Sevigne prevailed in a fierce battle to the line to continue her unbeaten season with a second success in the Group 1 Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet. 

The five-year-old mare secured her fourth win of the year but had to fight for every inch of the success under a determined ride from Alexis Pouchin. 

Racing in the rear, the winner was forced to first see off Blue Rose Cen before the Joseph O'Brien-trained American Sonja rallied to claw back the deficit to just a nose. O'Brien filled out the places when Maxux pipped Blue Rose Cen at the line for third. 

Pouchin was also on board 12 months ago when Mqse De Sevigne came out on top in a similarly narrow tussle with Via Sistina before suffering her sole defeat in her last seven starts when runner-up to Inspiral in October's Sun Chariot Stakes. 

After opening this term with a Listed success at Longchamp, the Andre Fabre-trained mare has now rattled off three Group 1 victories on the bounce and will head straight to the Arc, despite being eased to 33-1 (from 20) by Coral and Betfair following the win. 

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

