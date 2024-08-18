Arc hope Mqse De Sevigne eased for Longchamp despite racking up third Group 1 win on the trot in Prix Romanet

Mqse De Sevigne prevailed in a fierce battle to the line to continue her unbeaten season with a second success in the Group 1 Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet.

The five-year-old mare secured her fourth win of the year but had to fight for every inch of the success under a determined ride from Alexis Pouchin.

Racing in the rear, the winner was forced to first see off Blue Rose Cen before the Joseph O'Brien-trained American Sonja rallied to claw back the deficit to just a nose. O'Brien filled out the places when Maxux pipped Blue Rose Cen at the line for third.

Pouchin was also on board 12 months ago when Mqse De Sevigne came out on top in a similarly narrow tussle with Via Sistina before suffering her sole defeat in her last seven starts when runner-up to Inspiral in October's Sun Chariot Stakes.

After opening this term with a Listed success at Longchamp, the Andre Fabre-trained mare has now rattled off three Group 1 victories on the bounce and will head straight to the Arc, despite being eased to 33-1 (from 20) by Coral and Betfair following the win.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

