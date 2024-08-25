'We decided to come stands' side and take a chance - it worked out' - Shandy ploughs lone furrow in 50-1 Ballyogan win

The perceived wisdom that the far side is the place to be in sprint races at Naas was debunked as the afternoon went on, and spectacularly so when Andy Slattery stuck to the stands' rail to win the Group 3 Tally-Ho Stud Ballyogan Stakes on 50-1 shot Shandy.

Only two horses ploughed that furrow in the race, the winner and her stablemate You Send Me, and trainer Fozzy Stack said: "They were drawn 11 and 12, so we decided to come stands' side and take a chance. It worked out. The worst place to be was the middle."

You Send Me was unable to last the pace beyond halfway, leaving Shandy to make the best of her way home on her own for the last couple of furlongs.

Slattery's mount prevailed by a head from 15-8 favourite Firebird, who appeared to have made a race-winning move inside the last furlong only to be mugged on the line.

Stack said: "Shandy ran well here last time when she finished in front on the far side and she ran a good race in the Rockingham too. She needs a bit of ease in the ground.

"We've tried a few things with her, using different headgear after she overraced once or twice. It all worked out today."

Revoke shines on debut

'Conveyor belt' is becoming an apt description of the number of good juvenile fillies in the hands of Ger Lyons and the latest off the production line was Revoke, who made short work of her rivals in the 6f fillies' maiden.

Under Colin Keane, the Juddmonte-owned daughter of Blue Point quickened smartly to the front in the last furlong and went away to score by four and three-quarter lengths. For context,. third-placed Oxford Rock, beaten five and three-quarter lengths, was further adrift here than she had been in the Group 2 Queen Mary or Listed Tipperary Stakes.

A beaming Lyons said: "She's a lovely filly. She did what she told us she would from her work at home. It's just been one of those years. The horses are doing what I'm asking them to do and it's lovely. Years like last year, while there are plenty of them, they're just not nice to go through, so this year is great to have.

"She was green. That's her first time galloping on turf. That's why I don't care when they're beaten first time on turf, because you can get a second bite at it and then you'll know where you're going.

"She's a very nice maiden winner and I think she'll be up to everything I ask of her. We'll see how she takes this, but we won't be shying away from getting what we can and heading for black type. It's very important for her and she's quick."

