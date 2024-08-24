Walnut Beach proves a tough nut to crack in Killarney feature for Pat Flynn

Walnut Beach toughed it out under Gary Noonan to land the Listed O'Donoghue Ring Collection Handicap Chase, the feature event on the final day of the track's August festival.

It continued a fine summer for Pat Flynn, who was celebrating his sixth winner since the start of June as his team continue to thrive under both codes.

Walnut Beach was sent off 12-1 and wore down El Champo to score by a length and a quarter, with a further nine and a half lengths back to The Big Chap in third.

Noonan said: "Even though he's Flat-bred, he jumps great and stays well. Pat's horses are flying at the moment, both on the Flat and over jumps."

Easy for Henry

Not only did Henry de Bromhead land the Ebor Handicap at York, but he was also successful on home soil as Easy Fella won the red-hot 2m7½f novice chase under Rachael Blackmore and looks the type who could step up to graded company over fences.

Galway Plate runner-up Duffle Coat was a notable non-runner, but it was still a quality field that included prolific course specialist Solitary Man. It was him and Easy Fella who pulled clear from the second-last, but Blackmore kept plenty up her sleeve as the 5-2 shot landed the spoils by four and three-quarter lengths.

Townend and Mullins double

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend teamed up to complete a 54-1 double when 10-1 shot Where's My Jet took the opening 2m½f maiden hurdle before Arctic Fly won the 2m1f beginners' chase at 4-1.

Her victory was not without controversy, though, as she had to survive a stewards' inquiry having looked as though she might have jumped through the wing of the second fence. The stewards were satisfied she stayed on the course so she kept the race.

