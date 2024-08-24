'I've definitely improved as a jockey' - Andrea Atzeni prepares for Hong Kong return after Run Boy Run strikes

Andrea Atzeni finished his two-day busman's holiday on a high when Run Boy Run landed the 7f handicap on the final day of action on the July course for 2024.

The jockey registered his first winner in Britain since success on last year's card as he prepares to return to Hong Kong in less than a week to resume his successful career.

Atzeni was out of luck on his sole ride at the track on Friday, but struck on the second of four mounts 24 hours later when his Richard Spencer-trained contender backed up a recent course-and-distance win.

He said: "I'm enjoying it in Hong Kong and the idea was to come here and get the ball rolling before I fly back out there next weekend. It's a no-brainer for jockeys to go out there as I've learned so much and have definitely improved as a jockey."

He added: "We may only race twice a week but there's so much other stuff to do such as booking your own rides. I've never done it before as I used to have an agent, but they're not allowed in Hong Kong."

Quinault and Marco Ghiani after their triumph

Quinault wins feature

Quinault became the second horse in a decade to defy a penalty in the Listed Hopeful Stakes when powering through a deluge to register back-to-back wins at this level.

The ground was even slower than what he encountered at Chester last time, but he powered out of the Dip under Marco Ghiani to bag a remarkable ninth career win.

The 25,000 guineas purchase has now racked up close to £250,000 in prize-money and may head to the Group 2 Park Stakes at Doncaster in a bid to hit double figures.

Winning trainer Stuart Williams said: "I don't think he was in love with the ground but he just tries very hard."

Tim Lock (second left) and Brian after success in the £100,000 event

Brian wins for Tim

A horse named Brian , who was originally going to be called Eric, won the Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes for a man called Tim.

An 11-4 chance, Brian blew the opposition away in the £100,000 contest to give trainer Sylvester Kirk his second winner of the season.

Part-owner Tim Lock explained: "There's nobody called Brian involved. I wanted to call him Eric originally but they said the name had gone so I just said it had to be Brian then!"

Invictus Goid and Neil Callan return to the winners enclosure at Newmarket

Clover wins Gold

Tom Clover kicked off a stellar day up and down the country when Invictus Gold defied a penalty in the opening 6f novice.

Victory for the 2-1 second favourite, which preceded the win of stablemate Tabletalk in the Melrose Handicap at York, was an all East Anglian affair as the winner is owned by a new syndicate based near Yarmouth.

Moulton Racing, not to be confused with the village close to Newmarket, has eight horses with Clover, who said: "Thanks to Mike Bringloe for thinking of me when he set the syndicate up."

