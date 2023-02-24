'Visually it looks strange' - result stands despite guide rail confusion

There was a confusing start for spectators when five jockeys in the 3m2f handicap hurdle for conditional and amateur jockeys appeared to take the wrong course.

Jamie Brace on the eventual third On The Bandwagon and four other riders took the outside route of an isolated rail in the back straight on the opening circuit.

Brace, as well as Ellis Collier aboard Mr Palmtree, kept to the outside of the rail for the second circuit while nine horses, including the Daire McConville-ridden winner Ailes D’Amour, kept to the inner.

A stewards’ inquiry was called, with all jockeys interviewed along with the clerk of the course Tom Ryall. Explanations that there were no markers to indicate the hurdle course and that the lone rail was not visible on the course map were noted and the placings remained unaltered.

There were no penalties for the jockeys, who had walked the course with BHA jockey coach Charlie Poste before the race, with a report forwarded to the BHA.

Poste said: “We walked around the inside, which is the racing line and you’ve got a rail on the outside. That is a guide rail for the two and a half mile hurdle start to keep them within the racing line as they line up to the first hurdle.

“A couple of them have gone outside of that as they’ve come off the bend running into the back straight. Visually it looks strange, but there is no breach of the rules of racing."

Perfect Pikar

Pikar built on a solid third-placed effort over two miles at Cheltenham last month to overturn the odds-on favourite Henri The Second in the 2m3f novice hurdle.

“That was really a nice run,” said winning trainer Dan Skelton after brother Harry had steered the six-year-old to a second career success. “He stayed through the line really well at Cheltenham last time. We’ve put the tongue-strap on him and I think that’s helped him.”

The race was the final qualifier for the European Breeders’ Fund Novices’ Handicap Hurdle but Pikar will not be heading to Sandown nor the Cheltenham Festival.

Skelton added: “He’s not entered at Cheltenham and will not be going. He could be a very nice type of horse for Aintree or Ayr.”

Harry Cobden, rider of Henri The Second, suffered another reverse on a favourite when Panic Attack finished third in the mares’ handicap chase won by Credo.

Galahad Quest: wins the Feldon Dunsmore Budbrooke Handicap Chase under Sam Twiston-Davies Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Galahad goes in

Galahad Quest has finished second five times, including at Wincanton last time, but was not to be denied this time when landing the feature 2m4f handicap chase.

His part-owner Andy Holt said: "He made his debut here and finished behind Allmankind. He's been so consistent and eventually he's had his day with a good pot."

Tom Cannon pulled up Lostintranslation, who was , but the rider fared better aboard Alan King's debutante Baby Sage, who took the first division of the mares' bumper.

