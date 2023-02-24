Callum Shepherd brings up first four-timer in almost perfect day at Lingfield

Callum Shepherd enjoyed one of the finest afternoons of his career as he rode his first four-timer from just five rides.

The jockey got off to the perfect start when the George Scott-trained Cariad won the opener and the pair doubled up when Goose Rock landed the 5f handicap.

Of their second winner, Scott said: "Goose Rock got an excellent ride from Callum, the track was a bit sharp for him but he's just gotten away with it. It's just important to find the best opportunities regardless of trip at this time of year."

Shepherd completed a sweep of the opening three races when Wyvern scored in the feature 7f handicap and it was four from four when Divine Messenger weaved his way through to win the 7f classified race. He then finished third aboard his final ride of the day, the 9-2 shot Stranger Things, in the 1m4f handicap.

"I'm very happy, last year was a slightly slower year for me and the injury in November took the wind out of my sails. Having a good day like today is very satisfying but also very important going into the spring," said Shepherd.

"It's not easy to get a good book of rides at the moment as often there's one meeting a day and it's nice to show that when you get the good rides you can capitalize on them. Hopefully that gives people some confidence to put me on their horses."

Brilliant Butler

John Butler's brilliant run of form continued when spritely nine-year-old Weloof ran out a comfortable winner of the mile handicap under George Wood, giving the trainer his fourth winner from his last 17 runners.

