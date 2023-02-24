'They've got to stop at some point, haven't they?' - two-time Grade 1 winner Lostintranslation retired

2019 Betfair Chase winner has been retired after being pulled up by Tom Cannon in the Budbrooke Handicap Chase at Warwick on Friday.

The two-time Grade 1 winner, who finished third in the 2020 Gold Cup, had been winless in seven starts since taking the Grade 2 1965 Chase at Ascot in 2021 and failed to complete for the second start in a row after being pulled up at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Trained by Colin Tizzard for the majority of his 28-race career, Lostintranslation has been in the care of Tizzard's son Joe this season and part-owner Richard O'Dwyer confirmed Lostintranslation's retirement at Warwick.

"Joe and I agreed before the race that unless he did something different then we'd retire him. I think he gave us his answer," said O'Dwyer. "He's had a good career but I think he's had enough. They've got to stop at some point, haven't they? It's like humans, some retire at 50 and some retire at 60. He's decided 11 is a good year for him!"

Lostintranslation was sourced by Ross Doyle for O'Dwyer and fellow owner Paul Taylor to celebrate the life of the latter's three-year-old son Charlie, who died in a car accident in 2015.

Running in the distinctive yellow Minion silks from Charlie's favourite film Despicable Me, Lostintranslation ended his time over hurdles with a second-placed effort in the 2018 Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

But it was fences that would bring the best out of Lostintranslation, who got off the mark over the larger obstacles in the Grade 2 Dipper Novices' Chase on New Year's Day in 2019. That was the first of three memorable duels with Defi Du Seuil, who reversed the form in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Lostintranslation (right): beat Bristol De Mai to secure a second Grade 1 success in the 2019 Betfair Chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

However, Lostintranslation delivered a devastating performance under Robbie Power when stepping up in trip for the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree, downing that year's RSA winner Topofthegame by six lengths.

The breakthrough top-level triumph was followed by success in the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle before Lostintranslation denied Bristol De Mai, who was seeking his third Betfair Chase in a row, at Haydock to secure his second Grade 1.

After being pulled up in the King George, Lostintranslation jumped the final fence of the Gold Cup upsides Al Boum Photo before finishing third.

'I've never seen a horse jump so well'

Reflecting on his career, O'Dwyer said: "His best run was being beaten a length and a half in a Gold Cup. He won the Dipper and had the trilogy with Defi Du Seuil in the Scilly Isles and the JLT.

"The Mildmay gave us the most pleasure because it was the first Grade 1. The Betfair was obviously good but the best performance for me in the flesh was the Colin Parker. I've never seen a horse jump so well."

Lostintranslation earned £420,985 in his career, which also included a run in last season's Grand National. O'Dwyer added: "It's been a good five years. Now he needs to go hunting or whatever Joe thinks is best for him. We'll find a nice home for him."

