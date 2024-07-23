Two dead-heats in a week! Jockey Rhys Elliott has to share the spoils again as nothing separates Musselburgh pair

Apprentice jockey Rhys Elliott dead-heated for the second time in less than a week when nothing could split National Question and Peripeteia in the 1m4½f classified contest.

After battling each other in the final furlong, the judge was unable to separate the pair in the photo-finish after a lengthy wait. Elliott, who rode National Question, also had the same outcome at Hamilton last Thursday.

National Question's trainer Adam Nicol said: "It's a fantastic result as I actually thought we got beat. He's a horse who might have limited ability, but really tries hard.

"Rhys is riding really well and he's someone I've known for quite a while. He gets horses running for him and he does stand out for where he's at in his career."

Nicol was thrilled to share the spoils with his former boss Phil Kirby, who trains Peripeteia. "I actually rang Phil this morning saying I'd hope he could win it if we couldn't, so that's funny to look back on," said Nicol. "The horses seem to have been running really well in the last six weeks or so."

Peripeteia's rider Joe Fanning trebled up on Union Island in the 5f maiden and the Kirby-trained Achnamara in the 2m handicap.

Barrons back to it

Royal Ascot-winning trainers David and Nicola Barron ended over a month without victory with Profitable Edge in the feature 5f handicap.

She was the second leg of a double for jockey Callum Rodriguez following Music History's 5f nursery win.

