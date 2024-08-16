Traffic blamed as four riders fail to arrive at Wolverhampton on testing day

Heavy traffic was blamed as former champion jockey Jim Crowley was one of four riders who failed to arrive at Wolverhampton on a day breath testing was required.

Crowley and Taylor Fisher told the stewards they were forced to turn around before reaching the racecourse with congestion on the roads meaning they would not make it to the track in time. Harry Burns and Andrew Elliott also failed to arrive, with all four matters passed on to the head office at the BHA.

Major traffic incidents were reported on a number of key roads on Friday morning, including the M5, M6, M25 and A34, on top of main routes being busy for summer weekend getaways.

The 1m6f handicap winner Standbackandlook had been due to be Crowley's only ride of the day and Silvestre de Sousa took over the winning mount. Fisher and Burns had been booked to ride in the preceding 6f handicap, won by Monsieur Patat .

On Monday, Oisin Murphy missed rides at Kempton , where he would have been required to provide a breath sample, due to medical reasons. The three-time champion jockey was cleared to ride 24 hours later at Lingfield. Crowley, Fisher and Burns have booked mounts on Saturday.

Monsieur Patat's success completed a double for Finley Marsh, who had earlier helped the Richard Hughes-trained Samra Star get off the mark at the second attempt in the 1m1½f fillies' novice.

