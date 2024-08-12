Oisin Murphy reported to BHA head office after failing to arrive at Kempton when due to provide breath sample

Oisin Murphy did not arrive at Kempton on Monday when required to provide a breath sample. The rider, who is long odds-on to win the jockeys' championship for a fourth time, was meant to take five rides at the afternoon all-weather fixture but was replaced with the reason listed as 'unwell' on the stewards' report. The matter was passed on to the head office at the BHA.

The report read: "An enquiry was held to consider why Oisin Murphy, who was required to provide a breath sample, had failed to arrive. The sampling officer, the clerk of the scales and Murphy were interviewed, and the matter was forwarded to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration."

Murphy was banned for 14 months in 2022 having twice been above the alcohol threshold and breaching Covid-19 rules and, as a condition of his return, is required to undergo regular testing.

After his comeback in February 2023, the 28-year-old was open about his battle with alcoholism , speaking about enduring blackouts and almost quitting race-riding. His career has gone from strength to strength since his return, with victory on Mawj in last year's 1,000 Guineas and a commanding lead in the jockeys' championship this season.

The rider has been enjoying an excellent summer and landed a Group 1 sprint double at Royal Ascot in the King Charles III Stakes aboard Asfoora and 14-1 shot Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in June.

Murphy reached his century with a four-timer at Newmarket on Saturday and a week earlier he was crowned top jockey at Glorious Goodwood.

Rossa Ryan picked up the ride on Likely Perspective, winner of the 7f maiden fillies' stakes at Kempton while Kevin Stott replaced Murphy on 1m3f fillies' handicap winner Alacrity.

The jockey is due to take four rides at Lingfield on Tuesday afternoon, with 11-4 shot Wisper his best chance in the 1m1f fillies' handicap.

