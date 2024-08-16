Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
17:45 Newmarket (July)

Blow for Tyson Fury as his first runner finishes last on debut at Newmarket

Tyson Fury: set for first runner as racehorse owner at Newmarket on Friday
Tyson Fury's two-year-old disappointed on debutCredit: Nathan Stirk
Tyson Fury's first runner Big Gypsy King was unable to deliver a knockout blow on her highly anticipated debut at Newmarket, finishing last of the nine runners.

The mile maiden – won by Frankel 14 years ago – went to the Ralph Beckett-trained newcomer Anniversary.

Fury's juvenile, who he owns with manager Spencer Brown, was sent off an 80-1 shot but was never in contention and was beaten 50 lengths. She is a daughter of Sea The Moon and is a half-sister to a winner in Hungary.

The former world heavyweight champion, who has the nickname Gypsy King, was set to appear at Newmarket for the run but was not sighted on course.

Big Gypsy King: finished last on her debut
Big Gypsy King: finished last on her debutCredit: Edward Whitaker

Anniversary, a 16-1 shot, held the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite Scandinavia by three-quarters of a length. It continued a frustrating week for Ballydoyle in Britain, with no winners from four runners at Salisbury, Newbury and Newmarket.

Winning rider Rob Hornby told Racing TV: "It was a really pleasing debut. We were a bit unaware of where we were with such a big, fine-looking colt but he'd done enough at home to look ready for his first day out. 

"That was a real taking performance and he had a nice attitude. He's got plenty of size, which is most exciting as there's plenty to look forward to."

Tyson Fury set for first runner as an owner as Big Gypsy King bids to deliver knockout blow in famous Frankel maiden 

West Country correspondent

