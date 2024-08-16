Blow for Tyson Fury as his first runner finishes last on debut at Newmarket

Tyson Fury's first runner Big Gypsy King was unable to deliver a knockout blow on her highly anticipated debut at Newmarket, finishing last of the nine runners.

The mile maiden – won by Frankel 14 years ago – went to the Ralph Beckett-trained newcomer Anniversary.

Fury's juvenile, who he owns with manager Spencer Brown, was sent off an 80-1 shot but was never in contention and was beaten 50 lengths. She is a daughter of Sea The Moon and is a half-sister to a winner in Hungary.

The former world heavyweight champion, who has the nickname Gypsy King, was set to appear at Newmarket for the run but was not sighted on course.

Anniversary, a 16-1 shot, held the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite Scandinavia by three-quarters of a length. It continued a frustrating week for Ballydoyle in Britain, with no winners from four runners at Salisbury, Newbury and Newmarket.

Winning rider Rob Hornby told Racing TV: "It was a really pleasing debut. We were a bit unaware of where we were with such a big, fine-looking colt but he'd done enough at home to look ready for his first day out.

"That was a real taking performance and he had a nice attitude. He's got plenty of size, which is most exciting as there's plenty to look forward to."

