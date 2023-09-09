'Today he really looked like a Group 1 horse' - Richard Hannon sets sights abroad with Chindit following Superior success

Chindit set himself up for a host of major targets abroad after bouncing back to form with a decisive success in the Group 3 Superior Mile.

Runner-up in the Lockinge at Newbury in May, the Richard Hannon-trained five-year-old was only third in the Hungerford at the same track last month, but he relished the quicker ground in this Betfair-sponsored contest to beat Light Infantry by two and a quarter lengths under James Doyle.

Although Chindit has future entries at home, Hannon is casting his net further afield for a horse who has been a regular in Britain's top mile races over the last few years.

The trainer, speaking away from the track, said: "He didn't run his race last time at Newbury and was a bit disappointing, but he was right back to his best and looked like the Group 1 horse I think he is.

"We will certainly look at some nice pots abroad now where there is fast ground. There are a couple of races in Australia and races around two bends over a mile in America, and he might even be the sort of horse who gets an invite to Hong Kong.

"There are lots of options for him, although today I really did think he looked like a Group 1 horse. I’d love to win a Group 1 with him as I know he is that sort."

'He's a top-class rider'

William Haggas lauded Tom Marquand after the jockey brought Post Impressionist from last to first with a power-packed finish to win the £100,000 Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup.

The strong-travelling Caius Chorister, who had finished in front of Post Impressionist in the Ebor a fortnight earlier, hit the front in the closing stages, but Marquand timed his challenge to perfection to get the 10-1 winner home by a length and a half.

"We weren't expecting him to do that as Tom said he didn't want to go early," said Haggas. "I was hoping if that was the case they would go fast and they seemed to and he managed to pick them off.

"I'm nearly sick of saying it, but he's a top-class rider. He's a great fella who's really hungry and keen and very strong and I don't know why he doesn't have six favourites a day like Buick and Murphy have, but he'll get there eventually."

Post Impressionist and Tom Marquand run down Caius Chorister (white cap) to win the Old Borough Cup Credit: john grossick

Haggas and Marquand also teamed up to win the earlier 1m6f handicap with the regally bred Naqeeb, who is a half-brother to both Baaeed and Hukum.

Haggas, who trained the brilliant Baaeed, said: "He's useful and if he can end up half as good as those two, that'll do me.

"I thought 100 was steep for him, but I think he's improved a bit for going up in trip and he'll be a good stayer next year."

Top prospect

Al Musmak looks capable of having a say in the big autumn juvenile races after winning the Listed Ascendant Stakes under in-form jockey Ben Curtis.

The Roger Varian-trained colt has an entry in this month's Royal Lodge at Newmarket, and Curtis said: "I gave him one flick and he responded and went to the front. He saw out the mile well and floated across the ground."

