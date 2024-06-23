'To us he’s a walking miracle' - Brandy Station continues to shine for proud Lisa Williamson

Lisa Williamson used plenty of superlatives to describe Brandy Station after he led home a stable one-two in the 5f classified stakes.

It was a proud moment for the Cheshire-based trainer, who explained how a fall at Chelmsford in 2019 almost ended Brandy Station's career.

However, he recovered from a difficult injury and Williamson paid an emotional tribute after his successful reappearance following a 257-day break.

She said: "He wasn’t meant to be here. He had a terrible fall and wasn’t ever going to make it. To us he’s a walking miracle.

"I’m over the moon. He tries his heart out, he’s a pocket rocket and he was in good form going into the race. He loves the track and he’s a bit of a superstar.

"He’s come back from a catastrophic injury and we’re proud of the little horse. We’ve given him the time and we run him in straight lines now.”

The nine-year-old, making his 70th career start, finished nearly five lengths clear of Red Walls, who himself was making his 87th appearance for the yard.

Williamson added: "We’re delighted with the one-two because we’re a small yard and only have a few in training. We’re over the moon they’re back in one piece. They’ve both been great servants to the yard and it’s a proper team effort."

Strong finish

After a successful Royal Ascot, Richard Hannon enjoyed a perfect end to the week when Cayman Tai scored in the 5f novice.

Hannon, who registered victories with Rosallion and Haatem at the royal meeting, saddled the 2-5 favourite to a first win in four starts.

