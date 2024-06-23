- More
'To us he’s a walking miracle' - Brandy Station continues to shine for proud Lisa Williamson
- 1st1Brandy Station9/2
- 2nd3Red Wallsfav5/4
- 3rd4We're Reunited11/4
Lisa Williamson used plenty of superlatives to describe Brandy Station after he led home a stable one-two in the 5f classified stakes.
It was a proud moment for the Cheshire-based trainer, who explained how a fall at Chelmsford in 2019 almost ended Brandy Station's career.
However, he recovered from a difficult injury and Williamson paid an emotional tribute after his successful reappearance following a 257-day break.
She said: "He wasn’t meant to be here. He had a terrible fall and wasn’t ever going to make it. To us he’s a walking miracle.
"I’m over the moon. He tries his heart out, he’s a pocket rocket and he was in good form going into the race. He loves the track and he’s a bit of a superstar.
"He’s come back from a catastrophic injury and we’re proud of the little horse. We’ve given him the time and we run him in straight lines now.”
The nine-year-old, making his 70th career start, finished nearly five lengths clear of Red Walls, who himself was making his 87th appearance for the yard.
Williamson added: "We’re delighted with the one-two because we’re a small yard and only have a few in training. We’re over the moon they’re back in one piece. They’ve both been great servants to the yard and it’s a proper team effort."
Strong finish
After a successful Royal Ascot, Richard Hannon enjoyed a perfect end to the week when Cayman Tai scored in the 5f novice.
Hannon, who registered victories with Rosallion and Haatem at the royal meeting, saddled the 2-5 favourite to a first win in four starts.
Read these next:
What we learned from Royal Ascot: the Aidan O'Brien bounce back continues, Murphy rides like a champion and Wathnan rises
Emily Upjohn booked for first Irish trip after shining in racecourse gallop
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Hexham: 'She was able to show her true colours' - Jacqueline Coward not surprised by Pop The Question's 50-1 strike
- Pontefract: 'Tough week' ends with Listed success and a treble for champion jockey William Buick
- Queen Alexandra Stakes: 'It was a long wait but we'll enjoy this' - Joseph O'Brien's Uxmal storms home to land finale
- From hiding away in the Lingfield car park to Royal Ascot glory - Callum Shepherd is back in business
- Golden Gates Stakes: 'He's a horse who's fast improving' - progressive Hand Of God gets Harry Charlton on the board
