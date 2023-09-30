'This means a lot' - delight for Kublers as Astro King carries topweight to Cambridgeshire success

Astro King became the first topweight since the turn of the century to land the bet365 Cambridgeshire when coming late to deny hot favourite Greek Order.

The former Newmarket trainee made a successful return to the area when giving joint-trainers Daniel and Claire Kubler their highest-profile success to complete a double for jockey Richard Kingscote.

Drawn highest of all on the stands' rail, Astro King had to sit and suffer in the early stages as the field split into three groups. Greek Order also raced in a stands' side group that was struggling at halfway, but the complexion of the race changed at the Bushes and the first five home emerged from high draws.

After looking the likely winner when hitting the front in the Dip, 5-2 favourite Greek Order was immediately swamped by the eventual winner, with Bopedro back in third and last year's winner Majestic dead-heating for fourth with Oviedo.

Daniel Kubler said: "We didn't pay a fortune for him but you always buy dreaming you can win races like this. We'd considered other options after he'd won at York last time, but there's only one Cambridgeshire. We could have run him in a Listed race but they are worth £50,000 whereas this is £100,000 to the winner. He'll have to go into stakes company after that, but this means a lot."

Astro King could even be on his way to Bahrain next month and Kubler added: "We discussed the Bahrain International Trophy before this as it's a mile and a quarter on fast ground, so that's in our thinking."

On runner-up Greek Order, joint-trainer Roger Charlton said: "It's a bit different winning a ten-furlong race against a few runners to taking on 30-odd here. He's lightly raced and he's a nice horse to look forward to."



Ghostwriter follows script



The Derby dream is well and truly alive for the connections of Ghostwriter, who looked a class act in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes .

Trainer Clive Cox has yet to saddle a runner in the Derby but after Ghostwriter had "set his heart racing" with a length-and-a-quarter win under Kingscote, both Cox and prominent owner Jeff Smith have every right to dream about the Epsom Classic.

Ghostwriter looked a class act in the Royal Lodge Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

"That was very special and I'm so thrilled for Jeff," said Cox. "This fellow is improving with every run and that was a big step to take. His dam won over a mile and a half and it's possible he will get that trip too. This cements what we thought and the dream is alive for next year."

Unibet halved Ghostwriter's odds to 20-1 for next year's Betfred Derby, while Paddy Power go 10-1 (from 16) for the Group 1 Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster on October 28.

"We'll discuss it with Jeff first but I'd probably be thinking of next year," said Cox, hinting strongly that Ghostwriter may have run his last race of this season. "It's such a joy to have a horse like this on our hands; it sets the heart racing. We've had a couple of foal entries for the Derby before but this is the first potential live chance who we could be thinking about going that way with."



Perfect start

True Cyan completed a memorable day for owners KHK Racing, following up Vandeek's win in the Middle Park with a striking debut success in the 7f maiden for fillies.

"She's just clicked into gear nicely in the last fortnight," said winning trainer Roger Varian. "She can obviously gallop and she won that really well.

"She's got the option of going for a novice or the Oh So Sharp Stakes, but that comes quite quickly and whether she runs again this year depends on how she comes out of the race."

