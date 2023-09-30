Racing Post logo
15:00 Newmarket

'We knew we had something special' - Vandeek 10-1 for next year's 2,000 Guineas after sublime Middle Park success

Vandeek (right): quickens clear in the Middle Park
Vandeek (right): quickens clear in the Middle ParkCredit: Alan Crowhurst
15:00 Newmarket
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Vandeek
    fav5/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Task Force
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5River Tiber
    11/4

Vandeek staked his name as one of the best juvenile sprinters around when shooting clear of his rivals in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Unbeaten in his three previous starts, including victories in the Richmond and Prix Morny, Vandeek left his rivals in his wake after showing a sublime turn of foot under James Doyle.

Settled at the rear of the field early on, the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained two-year-old stalked River Tiber before accelerating through a gap as they entered the Dip and pulling clear in the final half furlong, with Task Force staying on best to take second and the Aidan O'Brien runner finishing third.

Simon Crisford said: "He's beautiful, has a wonderful temperament and all of the talent to match it. He's very, very fast and very good. That race took a lot of winning and the Prix Morny was an exceptional race. When he hits the front he tends to idle a bit, but I couldn't see anything chasing him down, so I was pretty hopeful in the last 100 yards."

He was cut to 6-1 (from 8) for the Dewhurst and 10-1 (from 16) for next year's 2,000 Guineas by Paddy Power. On the prospect of going up in trip, Crisford added: "I don't know whether we need to do that. He's a champion over this distance. Obviously I think we'll let the horse tell us as much as we can and take it from there.

"He's a tall, leggy horse, he stands over a lot of ground, so he could easily go further. I'd never say never [about going for the Dewhurst], we'll talk to Sheikh Khalid, but we'll see how the horse is."

Vandeek: took his record to 4-4 with victory in the Middle Park
James Doyle was successful aboard Vandeek in the Group 1Credit: Alan Crowhurst

On what it means to be a Middle Park-winning trainer, he added: "It's fantastic. We were second with Jash when Ten Sovereigns beat us, so I was scared Aidan O'Brien would hunt us down again, but having said that we came here pretty confident.

"We knew we had something special. He's been working exceptionally well and he's been such a kind horse to go with it."

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 30 September 2023Last updated 15:31, 30 September 2023
