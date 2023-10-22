'This isn’t bad for the first one!' - Ricky Doyle off the mark for Gordon Elliott as Gevrey comes good in Munster National

Jockey Ricky Doyle further enhanced his incredible National record as he partnered 6-1 shot Gevrey to a commanding two-and-a-quarter-length success in the €100,000 JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National, registering his first victory for trainer Gordon Elliott to cap off a phenomenal weekend for the Cullentra stable.

Doyle has firmly established himself as something of a National specialist having landed the Kerry National just over a month ago on the Martin Brassil-trained Desertmore House to go along with the 2021 Irish National and 2020 Midlands National, both courtesy of Dermot McLoughlin's Freewheelin Dylan.

This was perhaps the most straightforward of the quartet of victories, with Gevrey travelling powerfully and jumping economically in mid-division before a particularly agile leap six out saw him take closer rank to leader Frontal Assault.

As they straightened up with two to jump, Doyle took up the initiative with the seven-year-old still travelling within himself. However, stablemate Coko Beach wasn't going away, while the Henry de Bromhead-trained Largy Debut was continuing to make progress on the winner's inside.

After another typically efficient leap at the last, Doyle began to ask the question and the response was instantaneous as Gevrey found an extra gear to gallop clear of runner-up Largy Debut with Coko Beach a further half-length back in third.

Doyle said: "I was just thinking on that ground to keep in as best a rhythm as I can.

"Big thanks to Gordon for putting me up on him. It’s because of him that I ended up getting into the Kerry National and winning it so to repay him back with a National is great.

"It was fairly simple for me the whole way around – he jumped from fence to fence and travelled. A lot of the horses were having their first run back so I had fitness on my side and I was aware of that so I wanted to use it.

"Plan A was working the whole way. I had gone through the race 100 times and what I was doing was what I had planned so it was probably the simplest National I’m going to win!"

Elliott saddled as many as eight of the 12 runners to notch his third success in the contest – the most famous one being Tiger Roll in 2016 – and it was a suitable maiden success for the trainer-and-jockey combination given the prolificacy of both in big-field staying handicap chases. It also capped off a phenomenal weekend for the Elliott stable after they landed a treble at the American Grand National meeting at Far Hills on Saturday.

"I have been going into Gordon’s the past two seasons," said Doyle. "I got plenty of opportunities but didn’t have much luck, but this isn’t bad for the first one!

"This game is just a big roundabout and you have to keep going and doors open. I enjoy going into Gordon’s, it splits the week up and you’re having good craic as well as riding nice horses.

"Gevrey was second in an Irish National and probably unlucky not to run well the last day in Listowel but for making that mistake. He’s only a handy horse, but he loves that ground and is very clever at his fences. He isn’t taking them on but he gets from A to B very quickly.

"If he goes up a bit in the handicap, Gordon has plenty of good claimers in the yard that can bring him back down."

Jody Ted back with a bang

Jody Ted belied a 177-day absence to register a cosy success in the 2m3f STL Handicap Chase in the hands of jockey Mark McDonagh for trainer Eoin Griffin.

Jody Ted reaches for the last but makes it to win the 2m3f handicap chase under Mark McDonagh Credit: Patrick McCann

The 16-5 joint-favourite was last seen finishing second to Kilcruit at the Punchestown festival in April, and he relished the soft ground on offer here.

A flying leap at the second-last brought him on terms with the eventual runner-up Pats Choice, and despite meeting the final fence on a long stride, the seven-year-old landed with plenty of momentum to cruise to an eight-length success.

Great day for the McDonaghs

It was a memorable day for the McDonagh family as Michael McDonagh saddled the winner of the 3m handicap hurdle courtesy of 6-5 favourite Positive Thinker, guided to victory by amateur Adam Ryan.

That victory was trumped over an hour later by the trainer's grandson Mark's success on Jody Ted, with the winner also owned by his father and namesake Mark senior.

The family also sponsored the 2m3½f handicap hurdle, won by the Eric McNamara-trained Millstream Lady after a stewards' inquiry.

