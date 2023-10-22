'Something's got to finish second to him' - Paul Nicholls eyes Constitution Hill clash after Rubaud lands Listed feature

British opposition to the phenomenal Constitution Hill might be thin on the ground this season, but Paul Nicholls nominated Rubaud as a possible opponent to the unbeaten superstar after he landed the Listed hurdle.

The champion trainer will next aim Chris Giles and Brendan McManus's winner at Wincanton's West Country Weekend Elite Hurdle before a possible return to Kempton on December 26 for the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle, won last year by Constitution Hill, who is set to have it on his agenda again.

"I thought Rubaud looked big enough for his first run of the season, so he's going to improve and he'll go to Wincanton in three weeks' time for the Elite," said Nicholls.

"That was always the plan, here and Wincanton, and I'm thrilled. It suits him going right-handed and we'll probably run him in the Christmas Hurdle as something has got to finish second to Constitution Hill.

"It's good prize-money so we'll go there and we'll stay hurdling this season, and go chasing next autumn as he's only five. We did think about fences this term, but I thought he'd improve hurdling and we lacked a horse of his calibre to do those Wincanton races, the Elite and Kingwell, which would suit him well."

Nicholls completed a double when Oscars Moonshine, ridden by his daughter Olive, prevailed in the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

Gifted Angel (green cap) leads over the third-last in the hands of Gavin Sheehan Credit: Edward Whitaker

Lambourn help thrills Dascombe

Tom Dascombe thanked half of Lambourn after winning the juvenile hurdle with Gifted Angel .

Owned by Derek Passant, Gifted Angel was ridden by Gavin Sheehan and the trainer said: "It's quite embarrassing because I've always said this horse has loads of ability, but he's never really shown it on the Flat. I told Derek we'd go jumping, and he asked who'd train him. I said, 'I will'. After he won, Derek said he could be all right and why don't we send him to a proper jumps trainer.

"I wasn't having that, but it's wonderful being in Lambourn because I've had Georgie Nicholls, Oliver Sherwood, Jamie Snowden and Harry Derham providing lead horses and letting me group school as I've only got him as a jumper."

Dascombe, thrilled to take a trip down memory lane by recalling his final winner as a jockey came at the track on Oliver Cromwell in 2001, added: "It's not that I don't know what I'm doing or can't train him, it's just you need something else to go with you.

"Gavin has helped too. I don't know him, but see him riding out virtually every day in Lambourn and he's obviously got a good work ethic, which is why I'm using him. As for future plans, I'll ring round my jumps trainer friends and ask them what the bloody hell to do!"

Nico thinking pays off

Sending a four-year-old filly over fences is not on page one of the Seven Barrows playbook, but after Arclight struck under Nico de Boinville in the novice handicap chase, Nicky Henderson revealed his inspiration.

"All credit to Nico, it was his idea and she was very good," said the trainer.

"She had all the allowances and it's why you need a good jockey like that who is thinking. We'll do the same thing again because you've still got the allowances; she's always going to be a mare, but she's not always going to be four."

