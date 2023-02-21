'This is probably the best season I've had in a long time' - Nicky Martin gears up for big week

Almost Gotaway made it back-to-back wins over course and distance when taking the opening 2m3f novice handicap hurdle under David Prichard for Nicky Martin.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Fame And Fun had been 11 and a half lengths behind the winner when the pair first clashed this month but there was only a neck in it this time as Almost Gotaway defied an 8lb rise.

“I thought the weight turning in would have got to him but he dug deep,” said Martin. “It wasn’t quite as easy as last time but then you wouldn’t expect it to be. He’s been very consistent and we’re going to have to go up in grade, but I think he’s good enough.”

Almost Gotaway has provided Martin with half of her six winners this term, one short of the trainer’s best season in 2018-19. That tally could be equalled on Saturday with Bear Ghylls, winless in three spins over fences this season, who could potentially be back over hurdles for the first time since finishing fourth in the 2021 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Bear Ghylls is in a Pertemps qualifier at Chepstow, with Martin’s Welsh Grand National-winning hero The Two Amigos set to contest the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase on the same day providing there is some ease in the going.

Martin added: “This is the only horse I didn’t want rain for. Bear Ghylls is back over hurdles and fingers crossed that gets his mojo back. Newcastle is due rain all day tomorrow so I’m fairly hopeful that The Two Amigos will go. This is probably the best season I’ve had in a long time.”

Nicholls gained some compensation for Fame And Fun’s near miss as Harry Cobden helped Killaloan get off the mark in the 2m½f maiden hurdle.

