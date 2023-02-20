'She's giving us some positive vibes' - Lazy Sunday continues progress for Mitford-Slade

Trainer Richard Mitford-Slade has been delighted with Lazy Sunday's gradual improvement since falling on her second chase start at Taunton in November.

The nine-year-old got no further than the first fence when sent off favourite for that Taunton race but, after finishing seventh at Hereford in January, she got off the mark at Exeter three weeks ago and followed up here in the 2m4f mares' handicap chase.

Mitford-Slade said: "She has progressed very nicely since her fall at Taunton, and the confidence-building run she had at Hereford was the making of her. Now she is proving to be quite a decent mare."

Despite repeatedly jumping right under Micheal Nolan, Lazy Sunday ran on strongly after the last to score by six and a half lengths to justify 9-4 favouritism.

Mitford-Slade added: "It was a decent field and she certainly showed some ability – she's giving us some positive vibes."

Lazy Sunday and Micheal Nolan on their way to victory in the 2m4f mares' handicap chase Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Having now won over 2m3f and 2m4f, Mitford-Slade thinks a step up in trip could be on the cards for Lazy Sunday.

He added: "She's progressing all the time and will probably go up to three miles.

"We'll probably go back to Exeter next month if she comes out of this race well. She has a very high cruising speed and we'd want a galloping track, preferably right-handed."

Hourvari off mark

Hourvari got off the mark at the sixth attempt for trainer Olly Murphy when scoring by 15 lengths in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle under Aidan Coleman.

The six-year-old had finished a creditable third to subsequent Betfair Hurdle third Teddy Blue over two miles here last month, but showed plenty of improvement up in trip to finish clear of the Ben Pauling-trained Joe Dadancer.

