'He's like one of the family' - Micky Hammond's delight as veteran Knocknamona wins again

Micky Hammond heaped more praise on veteran Knocknamona following his victory in the 2m4f handicap chase.

The 12-year-old made his first start for the yard at Carlisle in November 2016 and has since gone on to make 52 appearances under rules, including when winning at Newcastle last month.

His half-length victory over Allo Allo was his tenth career success and with retirement likely at the end of the season, Hammond was full of admiration for his popular evergreen performer.

"He's been a star horse," he said. "We've had him for a good while now and he's like one of the family. He generally shows his best form from Christmas onwards as he's more of a winter ground horse, but he trains himself really.

"The plan is for this to be his last season racing. He's 12 and owes nobody anything."

Ridden by Conor O'Farrell, Knocknamona was led up by Aidan MacDonald, who earlier this month retired from the saddle despite making a remarkable return from a life-threatening stroke.

Hammond added: "Aidan rides him everyday and has always looked after him since the horse joined, so all in all it was a good all-round performance from everyone."

Journey worthwhile

Harry Fry was relieved the 700-mile round trip paid off for the unbeaten Altobelli, who scored by 25 lengths in the 2m3½f novice hurdle to make it three wins from as many starts.

Fry said: "We obviously had to go on our travels in search of the right ground, so I'm glad it's come off from that point of view. There's still more to come from him and he remains a very exciting prospect."

It was the first leg of a double for jockey Bryan Carver, who later partnered Tile Tapper to win the feature 3m½f handicap chase.

