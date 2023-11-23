'This is just the start' - age-restricted syndicate named after racing great toasts first winner

Half a century after Pendil's heroic second King George VI Chase win, a syndicate named in his honour and hoping to influence young people to come racing recorded its first winner.

The Pendil Partnership was set up by Rupert Swallow, whose mother and grandmother owned the great chaser, and he sold a London insurance business to start the new venture in 2020. Three years on, its first store horse Il Pino recorded an impressive rules debut in the 2m5½f novice hurdle for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden.

The five-year-old's striking performance is hoped to be the catalyst for the syndicate, which is open only to those aged between 21 and 40. There are 3,000 shares available and members also gain access to syndicate social events at racecourses and point-to-point meetings.

Swallow said: "When you come racing it's usually full of people of a certain age and I've spent a lot of time mentoring people in business and feel the future is with young people. We want to develop a club where young people can come together with the shared interest of the horse, socialise, network and have a great time. It's very exciting.

"This is a huge day for us, a dream come true. I've been working on this project for three years and this is just the start for us. This is a culmination of all the hard work and effort."

Il Pino won a Chaddesley Corbett point-to-point last December before joining the 14-time champion trainer and the huge son of Coastal Path has a similarity with Pendil, who was also known for his mighty size.

"He's an absolute amazing sort and he was great there," Swallow added. "It's exciting for everyone. It's amazing too with Mum here to see it. I was only tiny when Pendil was racing but I was keen to maintain the lineage."

Il Pino's victory completed a double for Nicholls after he landed the opening 1m7f novice handicap hurdle with Him Malaya, ridden by the trainer's daughter Olive.

Tritonic's latest trick

Tritonic clears the last to extend his impressive CV with victory in the novice handicap chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The ultra-versatile Tritonic added success over fences to his impressive CV in the four-runner 1m7½f novice handicap chase . The Alan King-trained six-year-old, who has been placed twice at Royal Ascot and won at Graded level over hurdles, took well to fences and held off favourite Beau Balko.

King said: "He's jumped super and it's opened up a lot more doors for us. We'll have a bit more fun with him. He's been a great horse. He's versatile but he's got that bit of class too."

Off the mark

Conditional jockey James Smith had his first jumps success since joining Jonjo O'Neill aboard Itso Fury in the 2m4f handicap hurdle .

James Smith rides Itso Fury clear in 2m4f handicap hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

It was the 17-year-old's first winner in Britain and he said: "I'm delighted to get that. Jonjo's given me a few chances and getting that is a big relief. I was starting to panic I might not get one for him but that's great."

Class act

Pawapuri was last seen finishing ninth in Grade 1 company at Aintree and proved much too good in the 1m7f mares' maiden hurdle for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville. She made all to win by seven lengths.

Read these next:

'Foot-perfect' Klassical Dream cut for Cheltenham after impressing Paul Townend on chasing debut

2019 Supreme form to the fore again as Itchy Feet bounces back to set up another Rendlesham tilt

'I lost my dad in January and my husband in July' - trainer Jane Walton enjoys poignant first winner of the season

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.