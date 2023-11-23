'Foot-perfect' Klassical Dream cut for Cheltenham after impressing Paul Townend on chasing debut

A somewhat belated chasing debut it may have been, but it was one well worth waiting for as the nine-year-old Klassical Dream put in an ultra-smooth performance to land the opening beginners' chase at Thurles.

Sent to the front from the off by Paul Townend, the manner in which the Willie Mullins-trained son of Dream Well stood off the first two fences, the second being the first of the ditches, set the tone for what was to come as he came out of Townend's hands at one or two obstacles and was efficient at all of the others.

Runner-up Digby got within a length or so before the straight as the champion jockey was giving his mount a breather, but the seven-time Grade 1-winning hurdler eased clear early in the straight to score by an easy nine and a half lengths, with second favourite Gold Bullion a similar margin back in third.

Paddy Power cut Klassical Dream for all of the novice chases at the Cheltenham Festival next March. He is now 10-1 (from 20) for the National Hunt Chase, 14-1 (from 20) for the Brown Advisory and 14-1 (from 25) for the Turners.

Townend said: "He was foot-perfect everywhere. He was very measured and he behaved himself relatively well too. He was lining up the fences himself and I never had to interfere.

"I just had to encourage him and avoid falling off! He was good and clever too. He just ran down the hill a little with me to the first down the back, but he was able to sort himself out and that was a nice thing to take from it too.

"He has done plenty of schooling and Willie has always toyed with the idea of going chasing. But then again he was achieving an awful lot over hurdles, he was a high-class horse to be going chasing. But there's a lot of fire still in his belly and he took to it really well."

