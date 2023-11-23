2019 Supreme form to the fore again as Itchy Feet bounces back to set up another Rendlesham tilt

The strength of the form of the 2019 Supreme Novices' Hurdle was again illustrated on Thursday, with the winner Klassical Dream making an impressive chasing debut at Thurles and the third, Itchy Feet, landing the 2m7f handicap hurdle.

Itchy Feet, whose stablemate and 2019 Supreme second Thomas Darby won the veterans' chase at Warwick on Wednesday, was recording his first success since January and his trainer Olly Murphy told Racing TV: "It's amazing how form works out and those three horses in the Supreme have showed great longevity."

The nine-year-old, who won the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase in 2020, could now return to Haydock for another tilt at the Rendlesham Hurdle, a race he finished second in last year.

Murphy said: "He got a nice ride off Sean [Bowen]. He got into a good rhythm and they went a nice gallop. I thought he was a bit unlucky in the Rendlesham last year and he could go there or for another one of these Pertemps qualifiers as they're good money and can have small fields.

"He owes us nothing. He's owned by a great bunch of people and we'll have plenty of fun with him for the rest of the season."

The Same completed a double for Murphy and Bowen when taking the novice handicap chase.

Magic win

Magic Wave took his record to two wins and three seconds from five starts with a 28-length victory in the opening 2m4½f maiden hurdle. The seven-year-old tried to run out at the fourth hurdle but ultimately outclassed his rivals at odds of 30-100.

