'They're in great nick' - brilliant Twiston-Davies form rolls on as Mr Mackay puts himself in shop window

The Twiston-Davies family's good run of form continued with a double on the card, including when Mr Mackay put himself in the shop window with victory in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

The four-year-old had not won in five previous starts, but made it sixth time lucky with a three-and-a-half-length success under trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies's son Sam. The pair doubled up when Ballintubber Boy landed the 3m1f handicap hurdle.

That took the the Naunton yard's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 45 per cent, with the jockey operating at a 48 per cent strike-rate in the same period.

Speaking after Mr Mackay's win, Sam Twiston-Davies told Racing TV: "He had fitness on his side and his jumping has always been good, and I wanted to put it to good use. He tries hard and has a good attitude and, as the trainer would insist on me saying, he is for sale!

"The team has been working hard and they're in great nick, so long may it continue."

Continuing his sales pitch, the jockey added of Mr Mackay: "He's actually quite a quick horse and you could easily drop him to a stiff two miles and be good and positive on him.

"He didn't take much of a blow afterwards, and while the weather is still nice hopefully he can collect again."

Snowden on a high

Jamie Snowden took his strike-rate to 33 per cent in the last fortnight when Regarde landed the 2m7½f novice handicap chase.

Read these next:

'She gave him a super ride' - Tony Carroll salutes Molly Gunn as course specialist Temur Khan shines

'I thought it was a nice performance' - classy Zanahiyr makes perfect start to his campaign at Punchestown

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.