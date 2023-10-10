'She gave him a super ride' - Tony Carroll salutes Molly Gunn as course specialist Temur Khan shines
- 1st7Temur Khan12/1
- 2nd8Alodia9/2
- 3rd5Broad Appealfav5/2
Temur Khan secured a fourth course-and-distance success to get jockey Molly Gunn off the mark at the track with victory in the 1m4f apprentice handicap.
The eight-year-old was sent off the 12-1 joint-outsider of the field, having not scored since his last win over track and trip in August 2022, but bounced back to his best with a neck victory.
Winning trainer Tony Carroll said: "It's great to get him back to winning ways and I'm so pleased for Molly and Helen [Hogben, owner]. I thought Molly gave him a super ride. She's based with us and you can see she's really coming on in her riding this year. I'm really pleased as she's a good member of the team."
Temur Khan's win also ended a 216-day wait for a winner for Gunn, whose last success in the saddle came back in March.
Control, who crossed the line in fourth, was disqualified after the weight cloth from the saddle fell off two furlongs from the finish.
Tommie Jakes, who rode the fifth-placed Lady Clemmie, was banned for seven days for improper riding after appearing to use his whip, despite the race being a hands and heels contest.
Dream does it again
Cryptos Dream maintained her perfect course-and-distance record with a determined victory in the 1m2f handicap.
The four-year-old's neck win took trainer Jack Jones's strike-rate at the track to 33 per cent.
Brilliant boy
Batchelor Boy notched a fourth course success with a brave win in the concluding 5½f handicap.
Read these next:
'I thought it was a nice performance' - classy Zanahiyr makes perfect start to his campaign at Punchestown
