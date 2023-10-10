'I thought it was a nice performance' - classy Zanahiyr makes perfect start to his campaign at Punchestown

Zanahiyr made the perfect start to his season with victory over Run For Oscar in the 2m2f Paddy Power Hurdle.

The Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old enjoyed a fine season last term despite not getting his head in front, twice finishing third behind Constitution Hill – in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and in the Aintree Hurdle a month later.

Zanahiyr, whose last victory came in a Grade 2 contest almost two years ago, jumped smoothly in second under Jack Kennedy before a fine leap three out took him alongside the Charles Byrnes-trained Run For Oscar.

The two were locked in combat until after the last, but when Kennedy asked his mount for more he duly obliged, justifying 10-11 favouritism by two and a half lengths.

Speaking to Racing TV, a delighted Elliott said: "I thought he was very beatable on his first run back. Jack said he took a couple of blows, but he jumped well so I thought it was a nice performance.

"There is a lot of prize-money to be picked up in these conditions hurdles and he has no Grade 1 penalty, so he could step back into a Grade 2 or 3. I'd say you could see him over any trip from two miles to two miles five furlongs."

Zanahiyr was providing Elliott and Kennedy with the second leg of a double after 11-10 favourite Wodhooh landed the opening three-year-old hurdle by 24 lengths.

Coast clears away

Antrim Coast continued the good form of the Gavin Cromwell stable with a convincing victory in the 2m4f maiden hurdle under Keith Donoghue.

The 2-1 shot scored by four and a quarter lengths from Ballinrobe bumper winner Mister Pink, with 11-8 favourite Pour Les Filles another three-quarters of a length back in third.

In the concluding bumper, Mick Halford's son Josh enjoyed a landmark first winner on the track when the 40-1 debutante Tarnova came wide and late to scoot clear in impressive fashion. A €1,000 purchase who was bred by the Aga Khan, the four-year-old winner was trained by joint-licence holders Halford and Tracey Collins.

