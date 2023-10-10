'I thought it was a nice performance' - classy Zanahiyr makes perfect start to his campaign at Punchestown
- 1st3Zanahiyrfav10/11
- 2nd2Run For OscarEvs
- 3rd1Andy Dufresne11/1
Zanahiyr made the perfect start to his season with victory over Run For Oscar in the 2m2f Paddy Power Hurdle.
The Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old enjoyed a fine season last term despite not getting his head in front, twice finishing third behind Constitution Hill – in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and in the Aintree Hurdle a month later.
Zanahiyr, whose last victory came in a Grade 2 contest almost two years ago, jumped smoothly in second under Jack Kennedy before a fine leap three out took him alongside the Charles Byrnes-trained Run For Oscar.
The two were locked in combat until after the last, but when Kennedy asked his mount for more he duly obliged, justifying 10-11 favouritism by two and a half lengths.
Speaking to Racing TV, a delighted Elliott said: "I thought he was very beatable on his first run back. Jack said he took a couple of blows, but he jumped well so I thought it was a nice performance.
"There is a lot of prize-money to be picked up in these conditions hurdles and he has no Grade 1 penalty, so he could step back into a Grade 2 or 3. I'd say you could see him over any trip from two miles to two miles five furlongs."
Zanahiyr was providing Elliott and Kennedy with the second leg of a double after 11-10 favourite Wodhooh landed the opening three-year-old hurdle by 24 lengths.
Coast clears away
Antrim Coast continued the good form of the Gavin Cromwell stable with a convincing victory in the 2m4f maiden hurdle under Keith Donoghue.
The 2-1 shot scored by four and a quarter lengths from Ballinrobe bumper winner Mister Pink, with 11-8 favourite Pour Les Filles another three-quarters of a length back in third.
In the concluding bumper, Mick Halford's son Josh enjoyed a landmark first winner on the track when the 40-1 debutante Tarnova came wide and late to scoot clear in impressive fashion. A €1,000 purchase who was bred by the Aga Khan, the four-year-old winner was trained by joint-licence holders Halford and Tracey Collins.
Read these next:
Bumper star A Dream To Share ruled out of hurdling debut at Punchestown
'They're in great nick' - brilliant Twiston-Davies form rolls on as Mr Mackay puts himself in shop window
