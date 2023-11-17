'There will be other avenues for him' - Ian Williams praises consistent Aqwaam after successful step up in trip

Ian Williams believes more doors will open for Aqwaam after he successfully stepped up in distance to land the 2m½f handicap.

The five-year-old son of Sea The Stars had never raced over two miles in 15 previous appearances, but he handled the extra two furlongs after his career-best effort at Chelmsford earlier this month.

Aqwaam now holds a record of 2-4 on the all-weather and Williams has been thrilled with his progress this year.

He said: “It was a solid performance and the step up in trip is helping him find his form. He’s gone from staying a mile and six to now staying two miles, so there will be other avenues for him.

"I was always under the impression that he was a non-stayer, so it’s nice we’ve found him a job to do."

Course specialist

The Jim Goldie-trained Bobby Shaftoe made it four wins at the track after denying 50-1 shot Purple Gown by a head in the 1m4½f handicap.

The experienced five-year-old was making his 12th start at the north-east venue, where he has finished second twice and fourth three times.

Smart type

Simon and Ed Crisford look to have another promising juvenile in their ranks as Meydaan landed a debut victory in the 1m2f maiden.

Ridden by Jack Mitchell, the son of Frankel gave the yard its second successive win in the race after subsequent Listed winner Chesspiece last year.

