'I'd say it would be hard to go fast enough for her' - Guineas favourite Bedtime Story continues to impress

Bedtime Story remained unchanged at 5-2 with Paddy Power for next year's Qipco 1,000 Guineas after making it three out of three with a workmanlike but ultimately decisive success in the Group 3 Jockey Club of Turkey Silver Flash Stakes.

The brilliant Chesham Stakes winner was never likely to repeat that nine-and-a-half length success but this was just as authoritative in its way under Ryan Moore.

Racing keenly early on as stable companion Exactly cut out the running, she picked up well when the leader attempted to go for her race early in the straight and, despite showing some greenness, quickened inside the final furlong to win by three and a half lengths.

Exactly gave Ballydoyle a one-two, with the only other previous winner in the race, Barnavara, keeping on for pressure in third.

O'Brien said: "I'm delighted with her and so was Ryan. He said he never opened her up. She was very green and in an ideal world he would have liked them to go a lot quicker. The education she got here is exactly what we were looking for and it was a great place to get it. We let the other filly lead her to try to educate her."

"She's very pacy and classy and I'd say it would be hard to go fast enough for her. All going well, she might go to the Curragh for the Debutante on the way to the Moyglare."

