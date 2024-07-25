Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
16:35 Worcester

One-time Derby favourite Reach For The Moon ends three-year drought with maiden hurdle victory

Reach For The Moon: gelding was more than fair on the Flat
Reach For The Moon: off the mark over hurdles at WorcesterCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play11 ran
16:35 WorcesterHurdle Turf, Novice
Distance: 2mClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Reach For The Moon
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Manowest
    6/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3I'm Ravenous
    fav4/11

One time ante-post Derby favourite Reach For The Moon ended a near three-year drought with victory on his fourth start over hurdles.

The five-year-old is part-owned by the Queen and was running in the silks of the late Chips Keswick when bounding clear under Jonathan Burke in the 2m maiden hurdle.

It was a first success since an easy Solario Stakes victory in August 2021 when trained by John and Thady Gosden. The performance resulted in him becoming ante-post favourite for the Derby, yet he proved a major disappointment, finishing second on his next three starts, including when a 2-5 shot in the 2022 Hampton Court Stakes.

After being well beaten in two starts in 2023 Reach For The Moon joined Jamie Snowden and was sent hurdling, and this victory represents a welcome change in fortune.

Snowden said: "Luck hasn't necessarily been on his side. He came back lame after getting bogged down at Sedgefield, he was fresh and free the second day and then he got carried out. He hasn't really had a chance to show himself but thankfully it worked out.

"He's got great aptitude for jumping and he's still unexposed as a hurdler. I'd like to think he can keep progressing with that win under his belt."

Burke stepped in for the ride after Gavin Sheehan stood himself down after falling on Jigginstown King in the 2m7f handicap chase.  

"It's a shame Gav wasn't on as he's done all the work on this horse," Snowden added. "He's fine, he was just looking after himself so stood himself down."

