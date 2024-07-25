One-time Derby favourite Reach For The Moon ends three-year drought with maiden hurdle victory

One time ante-post Derby favourite Reach For The Moon ended a near three-year drought with victory on his fourth start over hurdles.

The five-year-old is part-owned by the Queen and was running in the silks of the late Chips Keswick when bounding clear under Jonathan Burke in the 2m maiden hurdle.

It was a first success since an easy Solario Stakes victory in August 2021 when trained by John and Thady Gosden. The performance resulted in him becoming ante-post favourite for the Derby, yet he proved a major disappointment, finishing second on his next three starts, including when a 2-5 shot in the 2022 Hampton Court Stakes.

After being well beaten in two starts in 2023 Reach For The Moon joined Jamie Snowden and was sent hurdling, and this victory represents a welcome change in fortune.

Snowden said: "Luck hasn't necessarily been on his side. He came back lame after getting bogged down at Sedgefield, he was fresh and free the second day and then he got carried out. He hasn't really had a chance to show himself but thankfully it worked out.

"He's got great aptitude for jumping and he's still unexposed as a hurdler. I'd like to think he can keep progressing with that win under his belt."

Burke stepped in for the ride after Gavin Sheehan stood himself down after falling on Jigginstown King in the 2m7f handicap chase.

"It's a shame Gav wasn't on as he's done all the work on this horse," Snowden added. "He's fine, he was just looking after himself so stood himself down."

Read this next

€2.3 million buy Ruling Court shoots to head of 2,000 Guineas and Derby markets after sparkling Sandown debut

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.