'I hope there will be lots more to come' - Eloi Du Puy continues fine form with another course success

Eloi Du Puy added to his impressive course record with a brave victory in division one of the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

The Nick Alexander-trained five-year-old backed up his course-and-distance success last month when scoring by three-quarters of a length under Bruce Lynn, taking his record to four wins from six starts at the Borders track.

Alexander told Racing TV: "I hope there will be lots more to come from him. He's backed up his win here last time and I'm still hoping we haven't got to the end of him yet. It was a very close finish, so he shouldn't go up much for that and should still be competitive.

"I know there are races for him at the next two meetings here and fingers crossed all being well we'll come back here for them."

Alexander could not double up when Ned Tanner finished second behind Red Happy in the feature 2m5½f handicap chase.

Jones joy

Charlotte Jones continued her winning streak with a double, headlined Secret Secret's success in the second division of the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old scored by an impressive 14 lengths to give Jones more glory following a treble at Hexham on Friday.

Jones continued her red-hot form with a fifth win in a row when Union Avenue claimed the concluding 2m bumper.

Winning groove

Ruth Jefferson landed her first winner of the season after Kerryhill battled to victory in the opening 2m6½f novice hurdle.

The five-year-old's three-quarter-length success gave Jefferson her first success since April.

