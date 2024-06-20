'That’s what you like to see, a ding-dong right to the line in the Gold Cup' - Trawlerman camp proud of valiant show

Royal Ascot reserves its most raucous voice for a fire-and-brimstone finish to the Gold Cup and there was enormous pride in the camp of runner-up Trawlerman , who pushed Kyprios to produce his very best in victory.

"He was foot-perfect the whole way and when I turned in I thought I had plenty of horse," said William Buick, fresh from discussing the denouement with the Princess Royal. "He kept finding all the way to the line and even when the winner headed me, he came back. It was a huge run and he stayed the trip."

Asked if he would relish a chance at a rematch against Kyprios in the Qatar Goodwood Cup, Buick paid generous tribute to both his own horse and the winner.

"I’m sure that [Goodwood] will be his next target. The winner’s been there and done it before so you’ve got to respect him but Trawlerman's run a mighty race."

The Gosden team saddled both Trawlerman and third-placed Sweet William, who ran on from the back under a canny ride from Rab Havlin.

"I think with Trueshan coming out of the race, we were left in the knowledge there was no pace and so we let Trawlerman go on and do his own thing," said joint-trainer John Gosden.

Kyprios edged out Trawlerman in a Gold Cup thriller Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"William gave him a lovely ride and found a great rhythm. Kyprios came past and he fought back and that’s what you like to see, a ding-dong right to the line in the Gold Cup. And then with Kyprios, having nailed him in the mud, he got us on the fast ground today.

"Sweet William gets to do what he wants to do, he does everything in his own time. Second and third was a great run from both of them."

Philippa Cooper had just about caught her breath after watching Sweet William run a mighty race in third, while her other homebred Gregory – now owned by Wathnan Racing – was being scoped after falling away in the straight.

"Sweet William's had seven screws in his leg so what a courageous horse," she said. "That’s why we love him and he’s a character. He was box-rested for four months when he was two and he had a hell of a time. I never thought of him being a racehorse, I just wanted him to live."

Cooper added: "He’s the most beautiful horse I’ve bred and he’s named after my son. It’s wonderful to be third in a Group 1 and my children don’t come racing very often so for them both to run well is wonderful."

Vauban looked a major danger turning in after being smuggled into contention by Colin Keane but failed to get home and will now be aimed at a return trip to the Melbourne Cup, a race for which he was sent off favourite last November.

Trainer Willie Mullins said: "I think we got plan A working very well; Colin got him in a nice position settled on the rails. Everything opened up for him nicely and it looked like he didn’t stay against that calibre of animal. Kyprios is probably special and in a lesser two-and-a-half-mile race he’d probably have his chance.

"I think we’re going back. I was happy enough with that run to go back to Melbourne. It’s a half-mile shorter and he goes on the ground. When you have a horse who goes on that ground, you take your chance. He’ll have at least one run before, maybe two."

Read these next:

Kyprios rated an above-average Gold Cup winner after scoring with a bit up his sleeve

Gold Cup day double takes Ryan Moore past Frankie Dettori to become most successful active rider at Royal Ascot

'Ryan was masterful' - Kyprios is king of the stayers again as he regains his Gold Cup crown

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.