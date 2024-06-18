'That's not the horse we know from Newmarket' - Notable Speech a pale imitation of Guineas hero says William Buick

William Buick said Notable Speech did not perform like "the horse we know from Newmarket" after the 2,000 Guineas winner failed to fire in the St James's Palace Stakes.

The Godolphin miler was sent off the 6-4 favourite for his highly anticipated clash with Rosallion but weakened inside the final furlong and finished six lengths adrift of the winner.

"It's disappointing," said Buick. "That's obviously not the horse we know from Newmarket. He relaxed nicely and I thought everything was going how I expected. Take nothing away from the winner, who has danced every dance, but we've not run anywhere near what we can do."

Trainer Charlie Appleby said Notable Speech seemed fine after the race, and added: "Will said he was happy where he was. He wheeled him out like he normally would and expected him to pick up through the gears. He said he just didn't pick up and wasn't strong going through the line – he lost a place or two at the finish."

Aidan O'Brien was delighted with the performance of Henry Longfellow, who put a poor display in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains behind him to chase home the Irish 2,000 Guineas winner.

Rosallion (right) beats Henry Longfellow in the St James's Palace Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He ran a great race and we think there’s more to come," he said. "He didn’t have much of run in France. It was a non-event really so that’s the first real race this year. He handled the ground and looking at it today, he could step up a little bit further but we'll see."

Henry Longfellow was only beaten a neck and finished three lengths clear of Poulains winner Metropolitan, whose trainer Mario Baratti said: "I thought he was a bit unlucky but that's racing. They were never travelling that strongly and I was happy with the ride Alexis [Pouchin] gave him.

"He only started galloping in the last 200 metres when the gap appeared. Obviously it was too late and the other two horses had gone. However, we’ve seen he has the level to run with the best.

"He has pace. It's just he’s very cold in behind, so we’ll probably keep him to a mile. With more pace in the race and a cleaner run, you never know, he might have been closer. It wasn’t an easy race but I’m very happy with his performance."

