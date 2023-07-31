Superlative runner-up Haatem boosts City Of Troy form with commanding Vintage Stakes victory

Haatem provided Richard Hannon with a first Vintage Stakes win with a commanding victory from the fast-finishing Iberian.

Runner-up to 2,000 Guineas and Derby favourite City Of Troy in the Superlative Stakes last time, the son of Phoenix Of Spain hit the front in the final two furlongs and was not for pegging back under Sean Levey.

"On paper, he deserved to be winning this," the winning jockey told ITV Racing. "He ran into an exceptional horse last time and his form stood out today. I would've been disappointed if he had got beat.

"He's a big horse that's got plenty of scope and he'll keep on improving. He has a classy way of travelling, but gave me an impression that going a mile might bring more out of him.

"This fella hasn't missed a dance and while I thought City Of Troy was exceptional at Newmarket, this lad has more improvement in him. He'll make a smashing three-year-old."

Haatem (right) was no match for City Of Troy last time but made up for that at Goodwood Credit: Mark Cranham

Haatem, who also finished fifth in the Coventry Stakes behind River Tiber before his Superlative second, was introduced at 66-1 for next year's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

It was a breakthrough Vintage win for the trainer, whose father Richard Hannon snr won it five times with the likes of top-level stars Olympic Glory and Toormore.

"He's always been a lovely horse and deserved his day in the sun," Hannon said. "He ran very well in the Coventry and was second to a very good horse in the Superlative. He's very big horse with a lot of scope and is very honest. He's about next year.

"He's had a few races so we don't have to do much more, but he will be in the Dewhurst and is in the National Stakes in Ireland. All those Group 1s are options now."

