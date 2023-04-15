Racing Post logo
15:35 Aintree

Stayers' Hurdle hero Sire Du Berlais flies home to land second Liverpool Hurdle

Sire Su Berlais joins and passes Marie's Rock at the final hurdle
Sire Su Berlais joins and passes Marie's Rock at the final hurdleCredit: GROSSICK RACING
Play10 ran
15:35 Aintree3m ½f Hurdle, Grade 1
Distance: 3m ½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Sire Du Berlais
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Marie's Rock
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Flooring Porter
    fav3/1

Stayers' Hurdle hero Sire Du Berlais pulled out another remarkable performance with a last-to-first success to land his second Liverpool Hurdle.

Last year's winner was detached at the rear of the field in the early stages, but the 11-year-old flew home to win cosily under Mark Walsh.

It rubberstamped a fine season for the JP McManus-owned star, who caused a shock when winning at the Cheltenham Festival again last month.

Speaking to ITV Racing, Walsh said: "He was never on the bridle at any stage. Turning into the straight I was just creeping closer and closer to them and the whole time I thought I must have a little squeak here. 

"Once we started passing horses up the straight he just kept on going. They went plenty quick enough in front of me."

Mark Walsh celebrates another Grade 1 win on Sire Du Berlais
Mark Walsh celebrates another Grade 1 win on Sire Du BerlaisCredit: Edward Whitaker

Sire Du Berlais traded at a high of 200 on the Betfair Exchange, and Walsh admitted he thought about pulling his mount up during the race.

He added: "He made a mistake at the fourth-last and I thought he was getting tired. Once I turned into the straight I could feel him picking them off. He's a little terrier."

It was a quickfire Grade 1 double for winning trainer Gordon Elliott, who landed the Mersey Novices' Hurdle with Irish Point, while it was owner JP McManus's second victory of the day following Jonbon's win in the Maghull Novices' Chase.

Marie's Rock finished runner-up on her first try at the trip, with the front-running Flooring Porter fading to finish third.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 15 April 2023Last updated 16:07, 15 April 2023
