Davy Russell announces retirement for second time after final Grade 1 hurrah on Irish Point

Davy Russell made sure his final day in the saddle included a Grade 1 success when Irish Point captured the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle.

He announced afterwards that he would quit again after riding in the Grand National and then the bumper.

“This will be my last day," he said. "I’m 43 years of age and Jack Kennedy was waiting to take over the mantle, then unfortunately Jack got injured. Sam [Ewing] and Jordan [Gainford] were there, but we just felt we’d ease them in rather than just land it on them. If they had as bad a Cheltenham as I had, I’m not sure they’d have took it as well as I did. It served its purpose.“

The dual National-winning rider paid full tribute to trainer Gordon Elliott after Gerri Colombe's victory on Friday gave him handsome reward for continuing his temporary comeback. 24 hours later he revealed the important part his wife had played in getting him to carry on, having drawn a blank at the Cheltenham Festival when returning from retirement to help his former trainer who was suffering an injury crisis among his jockeys.

Davy Russell celebrates crossing the line for his final Grade 1 win Credit: GROSSICK RACING

"My wife was very upset after Cheltenham," he said. "Her dad passed away recently and she stressed with me that I needed to get back in and not finish on the note that I finished on. Then Gordon jumped in as well. The two of them made it very comfortable for me.

"I was happy enough to finish after Cheltenham, I'm big enough to accept it. I'm lucky I can go back in the years and remember them. But this really puts a shine on the trophy. Aintree is a marvellous place and these big winners are hard to come by, so let's enjoy them while they are here."

Irish Point had been a close second to subsequent Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Marine Nationale at Fairyhouse in December but missed the Cheltenham Festival, landing a Grade 3 race at Naas instead.

"In the early part of the year he was very immature and I'd say those early races might have caught up with him," Russell said. "If you had to keep going to prepare him for Cheltenham, it might have just emptied the tank so they stopped, rebuilt it up, got a huge confidence booster at Naas and then he came here back to the form he was in at Fairyhouse.

"He could be anything, today he seemed to have come of age. He stays well and jumps fantastically."

Irish Point was a convincing three-and-a-half-length winner at Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker

Change of luck for Skelton

"We got all the bad luck out of the way!" joked Dan Skelton, as he finally got off the mark at the Grand National meeting with West Balboa in the 3m handicap hurdle.

The trainer had failed to win with 13 previous runners over the three days with Calico, who was in second place when coming down at the last in the opening Maghull Novices' Chase, one of three fallers among them.

Harry Skelton performs his trademark celebration on West Balboa Credit: GROSSICK RACING

When someone suggested that five-length winner West Balboa was mustard here, Skelton replied: "There hadn't been much mustard spread before this! We've ridden our bad luck all meeting. We've had a few fallers and nothing's gone well.

"But that's the nature of sport, you've got to keep your head up and keep going."

West Balboa had been kept fresh since landing the 2m5f Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton in January.

"You're in a lucky position when you've got a big team because you've always got a horse to run," Skelton said. "She was a fresh horse and that counts for an awful lot. She looked fabulous today and the step up to three miles was always going to be a positive.

"We always knew we had a very good mare on our hands. The Lanzarote proved that. You have to know when to hold your hand and when to play it and I wasn't ever going to overplay this year.

"The Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham was so strong there was no point competing in that to be sixth. Next year she could step up, she could be a player in all those races."

Read this next:

Get 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly for three months! Unlock the Racing Post digital newspaper and full site access for less, with 50% off your first three months of a subscription to Racing Post Members' Club. Be the punter in the know for major upcoming festivals including the Grand National, Qipco Guineas festival, Royal Ascot and more. *.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code SAVENOW.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires April 15, 2023, 11.59pm.