'Spontaneous' buy Mc Loven initiates 550-1 across-the-card double for Simon Dow

Mc Loven , a recent "spontaneous" buy for owner Robert Moss, caused an 18-1 shock in the 5f nursery.

Bought by Moss for 25,000gns last month after winning at Wolverhampton on his final run for Kevin Philippart de Foy, the juvenile made it back-to-back victories on his debut for Simon Dow when holding on by a neck under Paddy Bradley.

"He shows a lot of speed at home, but full marks to Robert because he had a look through one of those online sales and said he was the one horse he'll buy," Dow told Sky Sports Racing. "I was driving the car and I didn't have time to comment, but he'd have probably ignored me anyway!"

Mc Loven was a 21st winner of a career-best year for Bradley.

Bradley said: "It was a spontaneous buy from Mr Moss, I think he wanted to buy a slightly nicer horse for Simon. I was pretty impressed with him and he's got a lot of pace.

"Epsom is Simon's local track and I'm sure he'll target those five-furlong races there next year, but this could be his playground. He doesn't know his job fully yet, but he's got gears."

Dow enjoyed a lucrative 550-1 across-the-card double with Ectocross landing the 1m2f Grassroots Series Middle Distance final at Nottingham.

Lucky owner

Owner Niall O'Keeffe's golden period continued when Laoisman won the 6f handicap.

O'Keeffe enjoyed big-race success in Saturday's Ayr Gold Cup with Significantly and was back in the winner's enclosure after the Sean Woods-trained Laoisman scored by a length and three-quarters under Robert Havlin.

