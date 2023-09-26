'I thought we were going to get lapped!' - Korker bounces back to winning ways as final race at Beverley is cancelled

Korker ended a lengthy losing run when bouncing back to his best with an impressive success in the feature 5f conditions race.

The four-year-old had not won since York's Dante meeting in 2022, and ended 12 races without victory with his five-and-a-half-length triumph.

A slow start had cost Korker any chance of victory at York's Ebor festival last month, but winning rider Clifford Lee was alive to the danger.

He said: "He's been so unlucky as he keeps missing the break and deserves his win. I've ridden him loads and when he doesn't miss the break, he never actually races through, but when you miss it slightly he hits the frame.

“He didn’t miss it today, but we couldn’t get into stride in the first furlong. I thought we were going to get lapped but he really got me back into it.”

The concluding 1m½f handicap at the course's final meeting of the year was cancelled due to an area of false ground in the back straight.

Following a lengthy inspection after the delayed fifth race, the decision was made to run the sixth race, over seven and a half furlongs, but to cancel the seventh and final event.

Lee, who was due to ride the Michael Wigham-trained Premiership in the last, added: “I don’t know exactly what it was but there looked to be a big hole in the ground. I’d have picked up a nice ride, so it was unfortunate.”

