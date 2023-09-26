Racing Post logo
16:15 Cork

'She gave me a great feel and I think she's improving' - Foniska dominates from front in Navigation

Foniska and Shane Foley readily land the Listed Navigation Stakes at Cork
Foniska and Shane Foley readily land the Listed Navigation Stakes at Cork
The superbly bred Foniska benefited from a perfectly judged front-running ride by Shane Foley to spring a 12-1 surprise in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Navigation Stakes.

The Flaxman-owned daughter of Galileo and Group 2 winner Bocca Baciata had not been seen since finding the ground too lively in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot in June but looked a different filly here.

Foley was given a soft lead in front and kicked on early in the straight to quickly build an advantage her rivals were unable to make an impression on.

The jockey said: “She’s made the running in the past and enjoyed it, while she also had a decent run earlier in the season in the Salsabil Stakes at Navan. The ground was key today. She went to Ascot and the ground was very firm, she came back sore and Mrs Harrington and Kate [Harrington] have done a great job getting her back.

"Her work has come good in the past couple of weeks and I was quietly confident coming here today. I think the lads were happy to let me have the lead because I was going a good even gallop, but I was impressed with the way she quickened in the straight. She gave me a great feel and I think she's improving."

Murphy hits the ground running

Danny Murphy's return to training was rewarded with a winner with his first entry when Ocean Baroque landed the 6f nursery under leading apprentice Conor Stone-Walsh.

Murphy held a licence and trained plenty of winners in Ireland in the late 1980s and early 1990s before a globetrotting career which took him to the likes of Singapore and Macao. Since returning to Ireland he had been working with Kieran Cotter before branching out on his own again at the Curragh, where his father John had trained for 40 years.

"I only got the licence last week, that was my first entry so I would have to be pleased with that!" he said.

"I'm at Rossmore Cottage Stables on the Curragh, which has a bit of history about it. The last big trainer there was Adrian Keatley, who is flying in Britain. I have 12 and we have seven more yearlings already, and we've been busy at the sales."

Murphy added: "I was out of Ireland for 30 years, training in Macao and Singapore. Five years ago, my son got married and I decided it was time to come back. I'll probably start next year with about 30, we have 34 boxes. My biggest supporter since I got here has been Jim Ryan, and I have to mention him. He's one of my biggest clients and got us going when I came back."

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter
Published on 26 September 2023Last updated 20:33, 26 September 2023
