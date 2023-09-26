Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:50 Nottingham

Gutsy Pinafore sails in for Marquand and Haggas to make it two from two at Nottingham

Tom Marquand:
Tom Marquand: rode Pinafore to victory at Nottingham on TuesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play10 ran
15:50 Nottingham6f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 6fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Pinafore
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Fantasy Master
    8/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Northern Spirit
    fav100/30

Pinafore maintained her perfect record at the track with a fast-finishing victory in the 6f Grassroots Series sprint final.

Last year's winner Fantasy Master looked to have the race in the bag in the final furlong, but the William Haggas-trained three-year-old rallied to snatch success under Tom Marquand by half a length.

A course-and-distance winner on her penultimate start, she bounced back in the £30,000 contest after finishing sixth at York's Ebor meeting last time.

Marquand said on Racing TV: "She was tough and hadn't come across the ground before, but you always thought a bit of dig would be her game. She dug deep there. Everything is really starting to come together. We've got her right now and knocked a few things away, and this seems to be her trip."

Drought ended

Motazzen ended more than two years without a win and was victorious for the first time in Britain when taking the 1m6f Grassroots Series stayers' final.

The five-year-old's last success came at Chateaubriant in France in August 2021, but he struck on his 11th start for trainer George Baker when denying odds-on favourite Alhambra Palace by half a length.

Knicked it

Knicks got off the mark at the sixth attempt when narrowly landing the £30,000 6f Grassroots Series nursery final in a thrilling finish.

Read these next:

'She gave me a great feel and I think she's improving' - Foniska dominates from front in Navigation 

'I thought we were going to get lapped!' - Korker bounces back to winning ways as final race at Beverley is cancelled 

'Spontaneous' buy Mc Loven initiates 550-1 across-the-card double for Simon Dow 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 26 September 2023Last updated 20:37, 26 September 2023
icon
15:50 NottinghamPlay
Grassroots Series Final Sprint Handicap10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Pinafore
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Fantasy Master
    8/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Northern Spirit
    fav100/30
more inReports
more inReports