Gutsy Pinafore sails in for Marquand and Haggas to make it two from two at Nottingham

Pinafore maintained her perfect record at the track with a fast-finishing victory in the 6f Grassroots Series sprint final.

Last year's winner Fantasy Master looked to have the race in the bag in the final furlong, but the William Haggas-trained three-year-old rallied to snatch success under Tom Marquand by half a length.

A course-and-distance winner on her penultimate start, she bounced back in the £30,000 contest after finishing sixth at York's Ebor meeting last time.

Marquand said on Racing TV: "She was tough and hadn't come across the ground before, but you always thought a bit of dig would be her game. She dug deep there. Everything is really starting to come together. We've got her right now and knocked a few things away, and this seems to be her trip."

Drought ended

Motazzen ended more than two years without a win and was victorious for the first time in Britain when taking the 1m6f Grassroots Series stayers' final.

The five-year-old's last success came at Chateaubriant in France in August 2021, but he struck on his 11th start for trainer George Baker when denying odds-on favourite Alhambra Palace by half a length.

Knicked it

Knicks got off the mark at the sixth attempt when narrowly landing the £30,000 6f Grassroots Series nursery final in a thrilling finish.

